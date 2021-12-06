Inside photos of Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's palatial 'Hasin farmhouse'

Shami is the proud owner of a luxurious farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and the fast bowler love to spend time here with his family members.
Team India's pacer Mohammed Shami is an important player of the national team and it would not be wrong to say that Shami live a kingsize life outside the field. Shami is the proud owner of a luxurious farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and the fast bowler love to spend time here with his friends and family members when he is not playing for Team India. Let's take a look at inside photos of Shami's farmhouse.
1. Mohammed Shami farmhouse - Area
Mohammed Shami's farmhouse is located in Alinagar area of Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. The sprawling farmhouse is spread over an area of about 150 bighas.
2. Mohammed Shami's farmhouse - Price
Mohammed Shami's farmhouse is worth around Rs 15 crores.
3. Name of Mohammed Shami's farmhouse
The name of Shami's farmhouse, which is located on the side of the highway, is 'Hasin'.
4. Who is Hasin Jahan?
Hasin Jahan is Mohammed Shami's wife. Shami had purchased this land in 2015 and then built a farmhouse here.
5. Mohammad Shami has several pitches at his farmhouse
Mohammad Shami has several pitches on the farmhouse where he practices bowling and remains fit.