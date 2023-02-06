Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park

Former India captain MS Dhoni lives in Ranchi in a sprawling farmhouse with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva Dhoni.
Former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers in India. Dhoni belongs to Ranchi, Jharkhand, and the CSK skipper loves to spend time at his hometown whenever he gets the time. Dhoni and his wife Sakshi often keep posting the photos of their palatial farmhouse in Ranchi. Dhoni lives in the sprawling property with Sakshi and daughter Ziva Dhoni.
Let's take a look at inside photos of Dhoni’s palatial farmhouse:
1. MS Dhoni’s home – Area
Dhoni’s farmhouse features white exteriors and the roof has black tiling. The bungalow is spread over an area of seven acres.
2. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s bedroom
Dhoni and Sakshi's bedroom has a large bed in front of a dark brown headboard. The bedroom is equipped with modern amenities.
3. Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse - Interiors
Dhoni’s farmhouse has got royal interiors with attractive chandeliers.
4. Dhoni's home: Gymnasium, swimming pool, garden
Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi has gymnasium, swimming pool and a huge garden.
5. MS Dhoni's hangout spot
Dhoni loves to hangout with his family friends and fellow cricketers and he has got a dedicated spot for this at his farmhouse. Dhoni and Sakshi often use this spot to host parties for their friends.