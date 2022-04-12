Indians with more the 200 sixes in the IPL, Check-out!

1/2

Suresh Raina has been part of the CSK squad from the inception of the IPL in 2008. He was released by the CSK ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions and no team picked him up either during auctions.

READ: IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK: DY Patil stadium pitch and weather report for RCB vs CSK match

He has a staggering IPL record to his name as he played 205 IPL games during his career and scored more than 5000 IPL runs.

He scored 203 sixes during his IPL career.