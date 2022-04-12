Indians with more the 200 sixes in the IPL, Check-out!

The IPL is among the main cricketing event that takes place every year. Let's have a look at the list of Indians with the most IPL sixes to their name
Every year more than 600 sixes are scored during each season of the IPL. with Chris Gayle being the only one to score more than 300 sixes in the IPL. He has 355 gigantic sixes to his name and he leads by more than 100 sixes against the 2nd cricketer in this list to have scored maximum sixes and that is none other than 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers who has scored 250 sixes in the IPL. Let's have a look at the Indians who have scored more than 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League.
1. Suresh Raina for CSK
Suresh Raina has been part of the CSK squad from the inception of the IPL in 2008. He was released by the CSK ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions and no team picked him up either during auctions.
He has a staggering IPL record to his name as he played 205 IPL games during his career and scored more than 5000 IPL runs.
He scored 203 sixes during his IPL career.
2. Virat Kohli for RCB
Virat Kohli with RCB needs no introduction. Virat Kohli is the only player in the IPL to represent the same team from the time he started to play IPL. Virat Kohli led RCB for the last many years but was never able to win an IPL title for his team.
Virat Kohli is the only player to score more than 6000 runs in the IPL and those 6000 runs include 212 IPL sixes too bringing Kohli to the 3rd spot of most IPL sixes by Indian players.