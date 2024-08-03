Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Throughout the years, numerous cricketers of Indian descent have showcased their talents while representing other countries, making significant contributions to their respective teams. This phenomenon can be attributed to various factors, including personal motivations or family relocations.

The 2023 ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup 2024 provided a platform for cricketers with Indian roots to compete against Team India. While some of these players posed a challenge to India's unbeaten streak, their presence was undeniably added an intriguing and captivating element to the competition.

In this article, we will delve into the profiles of some Indian-origin cricketers who proudly represent nations other than India.