4 . MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished Indian cricket captains in history. His leadership skills were exemplified by guiding India to victory in three prestigious ICC white-ball tournaments: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

During Dhoni's tenure as captain, India demonstrated remarkable success in test matches played on home soil. Out of the 31 home test matches under his leadership, India emerged victorious in 21 games, with only three losses and six draws. However, a notable setback in Dhoni's otherwise stellar record was the series defeat to England in 2012.