1 . Virender Sehwag – 5 times

One of the least surprising names on this list is that of the explosive former Indian opener, Virender Sehwag, who fell just short of a century five times. Renowned for his aggressive playing style, Sehwag was never afraid to take risks on the field.

Sehwag had a penchant for reaching milestones with a flourish, often resulting in his downfall. However, his willingness to take risks set him apart in the world of cricket, earning him a special status among fans and fellow players alike.