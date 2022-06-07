India vs South Africa T20I series: Squad, schedule, venues, live streaming and all you need to know about IND vs SA

Let's have a look at the squad, schedule, venues, live streaming and all you need to know about IND vs SA.

After the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the players have all returned to their national duty. Team India also has a big assignment ahead of them as they will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series. The South African team has already arrived in Delhi, while the Men in Blue joined the team hotel on June 5.

South Africa had earlier won a three-match ODI series against India in their own backyard. Prior to that, they had even won a Test series as well. This series at home will be a good chance for the Indian side to give it back to their Proteas counterparts.

