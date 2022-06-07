India vs South Africa T20I series: Squad, schedule, venues, live streaming and all you need to know about IND vs SA

Let's have a look at the squad, schedule, venues, live streaming and all you need to know about IND vs SA.
After the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the players have all returned to their national duty. Team India also has a big assignment ahead of them as they will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series. The South African team has already arrived in Delhi, while the Men in Blue joined the team hotel on June 5.
South Africa had earlier won a three-match ODI series against India in their own backyard. Prior to that, they had even won a Test series as well. This series at home will be a good chance for the Indian side to give it back to their Proteas counterparts.
1. IND vs SA T20I squads
Both teams announced their respective T20I squads which are packed with big-hitters. Though the Indian side will go in without players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah, the team still looks solid enough.
India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.
2. IND vs SA T20I schedule
The first match will start in New Delhi and the two sides will battle it out for a five-match T20I series.
1st T20I- June, 9 – Delhi
2nd T20- June 12 – Cuttack
3rd T20I- June 14 – Visakhapatnam
4th T20I- June 17 – Rajkot
5th T20I- June 19-Bengaluru
3. IND vs SA T20I series tickets
The tickets for the India vs South Africa series for all the five matches in the series will be available online on the Paytm Insider App. The ticket has been priced from INR 850 to INR 14,000 per person.
4. IND vs SA T20I series live streaming details
In India, the T20I series will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. The match will be available to watch on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Gold 2 channels.
For online viewers, fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
5. IND vs SA T20I series preparations begin
Both sides, who are in Delhi have begun their preparations for the 1st T20I match.
M. O. O. D in the camp ahead of the #INDvSA T20I series. #TeamIndia | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/ZMB1XEvU7I— BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2022
Safety first #INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/x9scjNhgYw— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 5, 2022