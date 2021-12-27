Search icon
India Vs South Africa: From 12th pass to B.Tech - Look at educational qualification of Indian cricketers

It is to be noted that Team India has not won a Test series in South Africa so far.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 27, 2021, 02:59 PM IST

Team India is currently playing in the first Test of three Test series against South Africa. It is to be noted that Team India has not won a Test series in South Africa so far. Though most of us know about the records of star Team India players on the field but very few of us know about the educational qualification of star Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and others.

Let's know more about the educational qualification of star Indian cricketers:

1. Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli is playing cricket since his school days and this is the main reason why he did not study much. Virat Kohli has completed his Class 12th from a school in New Delhi.

 

2. KL Rahul

Vice-captain KL Rahul has completed his high schooling from NITK and has done his Bachelor in Commerce from a college in Bengaluru.

 

3. Mayank Agarwal

Star Indian opener has comleted his studies from Jain University in Bengaluru.

 

4. Jasprit Bumrah

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has completed his Class 12 from Nirman High School in Ahmedabad.

 

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has done his Bachelor in Commerce from a university in Mumbai.

6. Ravichandran Ashwin

Off-spinner Ashwin has completed his B.Tech from Chennai.

