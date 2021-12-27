India Vs South Africa: From 12th pass to B.Tech - Look at educational qualification of Indian cricketers

It is to be noted that Team India has not won a Test series in South Africa so far.
Team India is currently playing in the first Test of three Test series against South Africa. It is to be noted that Team India has not won a Test series in South Africa so far. Though most of us know about the records of star Team India players on the field but very few of us know about the educational qualification of star Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and others.
Let's know more about the educational qualification of star Indian cricketers:
1. Virat Kohli
Skipper Virat Kohli is playing cricket since his school days and this is the main reason why he did not study much. Virat Kohli has completed his Class 12th from a school in New Delhi.
2. KL Rahul
Vice-captain KL Rahul has completed his high schooling from NITK and has done his Bachelor in Commerce from a college in Bengaluru.
3. Mayank Agarwal
Star Indian opener has comleted his studies from Jain University in Bengaluru.
4. Jasprit Bumrah
Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has completed his Class 12 from Nirman High School in Ahmedabad.
5. Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane has done his Bachelor in Commerce from a university in Mumbai.
6. Ravichandran Ashwin
Off-spinner Ashwin has completed his B.Tech from Chennai.