India Vs South Africa: From 12th pass to B.Tech - Look at educational qualification of Indian cricketers

It is to be noted that Team India has not won a Test series in South Africa so far.

Team India is currently playing in the first Test of three Test series against South Africa. It is to be noted that Team India has not won a Test series in South Africa so far. Though most of us know about the records of star Team India players on the field but very few of us know about the educational qualification of star Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and others.

Let's know more about the educational qualification of star Indian cricketers: