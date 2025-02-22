1 . Aamir Sohail vs Venkatesh Prasad

During the 1996 quarter-final between India and Pakistan in Bengaluru, a memorable incident unfolded that still lingers in the minds of cricket fans. Chasing a target of 288 runs in 49 overs, the Men in Green had scored 113 runs in just 15 overs. On the fifth ball of the 15th over, Aamir Sohail struck a four off pacer Venkatesh Prasad and taunted him by pointing his bat towards the boundary.

Sohail claimed he was signaling to Prasad that he would hit him again in that direction. This provocation seemed to ignite Prasad, who then bowled out the southpaw, turning the tide back in India's favor. After Sohail's exit, Pakistan faltered and ended their innings at 248 runs in 49 overs.