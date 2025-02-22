1 . Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi had a tough match against New Zealand, but will be looking to bounce back against Rohit Sharma. Rohit is a strong starter and likes to play aggressively upfront, allowing Shubman Gill to build strong innings. Rohit has a good record against left-arm pacers in ODIs, averaging 51.39 and scoring 1696 runs in 132 innings. However, he has been dismissed 33 times by left-arm pacers.

In his 4 innings against Shaheen, Rohit has only averaged 24 runs, getting out twice. Shaheen has a good record against right-handed batters, with 83 scalps at 23.54 in 61 innings and has bowled 1280 dot balls.