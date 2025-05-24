2 . Sarfaraz Khan

The 27-year-old made his debut in the team in 2024 after impressively racking up runs in the domestic circuit. However, Sarfaraz Khan was left out of the India squad for the England tour, despite undergoing a significant fitness transformation.

During a press conference, Agarkar spoke about players who missed the cut without specifically naming Sarfaraz.

"We can't select 50 players right now, so when it comes to choosing 18, some players are bound to miss out," Agarkar stated.