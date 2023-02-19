India vs Australia: IND beat AUS by six wickets, go 2-0 up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India secured a commanding six-wicket victory in the Delhi Test, propelling them to a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With this impressive win, India has firmly established their dominance in the series and is now in a strong position to clinch the trophy.

Cheteshwar Pujara, making his 100th Test appearance, struck the decisive runs to remain unbeaten on 31. KS Bharat, at the other end, finished on 23 off 22 balls. This momentous occasion marked a triumphant milestone for Pujara, who has been a stalwart of the Indian cricket team for over a decade.

The day began with Ravindra Jadeja wreaking havoc, claiming seven wickets. R Ashwin also contributed three wickets, as Australia were bowled out for 113 in the second innings, having resumed from the overnight score of 61/1.