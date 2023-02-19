India vs Australia: IND beat AUS by six wickets, go 2-0 up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Cheteshwar Pujara, making his 100th Test appearance, struck the decisive runs to remain unbeaten on 31.
India secured a commanding six-wicket victory in the Delhi Test, propelling them to a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With this impressive win, India has firmly established their dominance in the series and is now in a strong position to clinch the trophy.
Cheteshwar Pujara, making his 100th Test appearance, struck the decisive runs to remain unbeaten on 31. KS Bharat, at the other end, finished on 23 off 22 balls. This momentous occasion marked a triumphant milestone for Pujara, who has been a stalwart of the Indian cricket team for over a decade.
The day began with Ravindra Jadeja wreaking havoc, claiming seven wickets. R Ashwin also contributed three wickets, as Australia were bowled out for 113 in the second innings, having resumed from the overnight score of 61/1.
1. IND vs AUS
Travis Head emphatically made his intentions known by smashing a boundary off Ashwin on the third ball of day 3. It didn't take long for R Ashwin to send Travis Head packing, as he was caught behind by KS Bharat.
2. IND vs AUS
Ravindra Jadeja erupted with joy as he celebrated a wicket with his teammates on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
3. IND vs AUS
Steve Smith was dismissed by Ashwin on Sunday after missing a crucial ball. His mistake cost him the game, leaving his team in a difficult position.
4. IND vs AUS
Virat Kohli looks back while being stumped by Alex Carey during Day 3 of the second Test between India against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.
5. IND vs AUS
Cheteshwar Pujara bats on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia on Sunday.
6. IND vs AUS
Cheteshwar Pujara and Srikar Bharat warmly greeted their teammates after the thrilling conclusion of the second Test between India and Australia.
7. IND vs AUS
Australian players appeared dejected after the second Test against India in New Delhi. The result of the match had a profound effect on the team, who had been hoping to secure a victory in the series. Despite their best efforts, the Australians were unable to overcome the formidable Indian side.