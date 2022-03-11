IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma to become 9th Indian to play 400 international games - Here are the others on the list

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is set to become the ninth Indian player to reach the milestone of 400 international games on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma is set to achieve yet another illustrious feat as he closes in on the record of playing 400 international matches for Team India. The 34-year-old is slated to surpass the milestone on Saturday when the Men in Blue take on Sri Lanka in the second Test of the series in Bengaluru.

Rohit will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others on this elusive list. In this article, we will take a look at all the Indian players who have played more than 400 matches for Team India: