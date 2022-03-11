IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma to become 9th Indian to play 400 international games - Here are the others on the list

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is set to become the ninth Indian player to reach the milestone of 400 international games on Saturday.
Rohit will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others on this elusive list. In this article, we will take a look at all the Indian players who have played more than 400 matches for Team India:
1. Sachin Tendulkar
Team India legend Sachin Tendulkar is the player with the highest number of caps in international cricket. In his illustrious career, the Master Blaster played 664 matches for India, breaking numerous records along the way.
2. MS Dhoni
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni enjoyed massive success in his captaincy leading India to major honours such as ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy as well. Overall, he played 538 games for Team India before calling time on his hugely international decorated career.
3. Rahul Dravid
Former Indian skipper and current head coach Rahul Dravid is at number 3 on the list of appearances behind Sachin and MS Dhoni. A player who earned the moniker 'The Wall' due to his playing style, Dravid played 509 games in the famous blue shirt.
4. Virat Kohli
Having only just completed his century in terms of appearances in Test cricket, Virat Kohli is the only active player on the list currently, ahead of Rohit. The 33-year-old has played 457 matches for Team India till date.
5. Mohammad Azharuddin
Another former Indian skipper, Mohammad Azharuddin amassed 433 caps for India in his widely decorated career which spanned between 1984-2000. After hanging up his boots, Azhar joined politics and is a prominent face of Congress in Telangana.
6. Sourav Ganguly
Current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also features on this list having made a total of 424 appearances for Team India in his illustrious career.
7. Anil Kumble
The highest wicket-taking bowler for India in Test cricket, Anil Kumble also features on this list with 403 appearances to his name.
8. Yuvraj Singh
All-rounder Yuvraj Singh also features on this list, having made 402 appearances for Team India. He was a key cog during India's triumphant run at the ODI World Cup in 2011.