IND vs SA, World Cup 2019: Indian fans 'High on Josh' ahead of WC clash against South Africa

Indian fans look ready for Team India's first game of the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 05, 2019, 03:33 PM IST

Team India take on South Africa in a much-awaited matchup between the two nations at the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Ages Bowl. South Africa have already played two matches and lost both of them whereas this is team India's first game at the tournament. As there is guaranteed action between the two teams on the field, there's no shortage of action outside the stadium as well. The 'Men in Blue' fans absolutely swamped the stadium with huge numbers. Everyone looked full of confidence and high energy as they all geared up to see their favourite side play their first game in England. 

1. The fans are buzzing

The fans are buzzing
1/2

 

2. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhury is in the house

Sudhir Kumar Chaudhury is in the house
2/2

 

