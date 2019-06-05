IND vs SA, World Cup 2019: Indian fans 'High on Josh' ahead of WC clash against South Africa

Indian fans look ready for Team India's first game of the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa.
Team India take on South Africa in a much-awaited matchup between the two nations at the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Ages Bowl. South Africa have already played two matches and lost both of them whereas this is team India's first game at the tournament. As there is guaranteed action between the two teams on the field, there's no shortage of action outside the stadium as well. The 'Men in Blue' fans absolutely swamped the stadium with huge numbers. Everyone looked full of confidence and high energy as they all geared up to see their favourite side play their first game in England.
1. The fans are buzzing
#CWC19: All the way from Nagpur to cheer #TeamIndia @alter_jamie #INDvSA #ICCWorldCup2019 #ViratKohli #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vi9SPGI2Sd— DNA (@dna) June 5, 2019
#CWC19: Whom are you cheering for??#ViratKohli #MSDhoni #INDvSA #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Vr2TLKrxJk— DNA (@dna) June 5, 2019
2. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhury is in the house
#CWC19: See what Team India's famous fan @Sudhir10dulkar has to say @alter_jamie #INDvSA #CricketWorldCup #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/kAlMSZxwny— DNA (@dna) June 5, 2019
#CWC19: Fans decide who should win the match#INDvSA #ViratKohli #FafDuPlessis @alter_jamie pic.twitter.com/AA2m7f0nRU— DNA (@dna) June 5, 2019
#CWC19: Fans cheer as Team India gear for the first match against @OfficialCSA #INDvSA #WorldCup2019 #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/m88McWzXqw— DNA (@dna) June 5, 2019