IND vs SA World Cup 2019: From MS Dhoni to Kagiso Rabada - 5 key players to watch out for in India vs South Africa clash

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A look at players who could play an important role in India vs South Africa match.
India meet South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday. The Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to emulate the examples of Kapil Dev's devils in 1983 and MS Dhoni-led Team India in 2011 edition to capture the trophy once again as they start their campaign.
On the other hand, South Africa, will be hoping to come back strong after losing their first two encounters in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. South Africa, tagged 'chokers' for their history in the tournament, have never gone past the semifinal stage in the World Cup. With already two losses in the bag, the Faf du Plessis-led side would be aiming to stay alive in the tournament.
Here's are five key players who could play an important role in deciding the result of the match:
1. MS Dhoni
The veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni led India to its second World Cup title in 2011. The former captain has been a guiding force of the team. In the warm-up match against Bangladesh, Dhoni smashed a 78-ball 113. This knock silenced the critics who had been questioning Dhoni's performance lately. The 37-year-old will be crucial presence in an otherwise fragile middle-order and will also be a factor during India's fielding with his wisdom from behind the stumps.
2. Virat Kohli
While Indian batting is not a one-man show anymore but there is no denying its reliance on Virat Kohli. The Indian captain has been team's most consistent batsman over the last few years. A good start of the World Cup for him may go a long way in determining the fortune of the Indian team.
3. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is set to feature in his first-ever World Cup. Backed by a number of legends, the 25-year-old speed prodigy is considered to be a key for India's success. Bumrah's unconventional high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations make him a rare bowler among the cricketing fraternity. Ranked at number one, the Indian paceman returned with figures of 4-2-2-1 against New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up match. Bumrah picked up two wickets in the second practice game against Bangladesh.
4. Kagiso Rabada
The right-arm fast bowler Kagiso Rabada possesses the skills of bowling both in-swingers and out-swingers. The 24-year old is also known for his toe-breaking yorkers in the death overs. Rabada finished at the second position in the highest wicket-takers' list in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL). In South Africa's first World Cup match against England, Rabada returned with the figures of 2/66, which included the crucial wicket of Joe Root. He was little expensive in against Bangladesh but will be raring to go against India and specially Virat Kohli.
5. Quinton De Kock
South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman de Kock strengthens the top-order and provides speedy start to the innings. The left-hander has the ability to adapt according to the situation. In South Africa's first World Cup match against England, de Kock scored a well-compiled 74-ball 68 runs, including six boundaries and two sixes in an attempt to single-handedly save the sinking Proteas.