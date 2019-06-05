IND vs SA, World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar in, Chahal out? India’s predicted playing 11 for South Africa match

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A look at India's predicted playing 11 for the match against South Africa

India will join the battle in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they finally take the field against South Africa on Wednesday in Southampton. While Virat Kohli's men will be raring to go- the first order of business will be to select India's first playing 11 for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Will a third seamer in Bhuvneshwar Kumar come into the picture? Does Ravindra Jadeja's warm-up matches' form get more credence than Kuldeep Yadav-Yuzvendra Chahal's 22-month show in tandem? Does Kedar Jadhav fit in without playing a single game for a month or Vijay Shankar gets a look in? These are some of the pressing questions that skipper Kohli needs to address going into the first game.

While batting order seems to have sorted itself out with KL Rahul scoring a century in the warm up game- it's bowling combination that needs some tinkering and tailoring. India look most stable with the combinatioon of two seamers (Mohammed Shami and Jsprit Bumrah), two spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuvendra Chahal) and two all-rounders (Hardik Pandya/Kedar Jadhav/Ravindra Jadeja).

However, the prevalent overcast conditions in Southampton may force the Indian team management to opt for an extra seamer. While skipper Virat Kohli did not confirm this at the pre-match press meet on Tuesday, the chances of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in the playing 11 look brighter by the minute.

If Bhuvneshwar is included, then Yuzvendra Chahal may have to sit out. The second all-rounder slot may see a tussle between Kedar Jadhav, who has regained his fitness, and Ravindra Jadeja, who has impressed in the warm up games.

India's 15-member squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

Here's a look at India's predicted playing 11 for the match against South Africa: