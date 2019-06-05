Photos
IND vs SA, World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar in, Chahal out? India’s predicted playing 11 for South Africa match
- Jun 5, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
India will join the battle in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they finally take the field against South Africa on Wednesday in Southampton. While Virat Kohli's men will be raring to go- the first order of business will be to select India's first playing 11 for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Will a third seamer in Bhuvneshwar Kumar come into the picture? Does Ravindra Jadeja's warm-up matches' form get more credence than Kuldeep Yadav-Yuzvendra Chahal's 22-month show in tandem? Does Kedar Jadhav fit in without playing a single game for a month or Vijay Shankar gets a look in? These are some of the pressing questions that skipper Kohli needs to address going into the first game.
While batting order seems to have sorted itself out with KL Rahul scoring a century in the warm up game- it's bowling combination that needs some tinkering and tailoring. India look most stable with the combinatioon of two seamers (Mohammed Shami and Jsprit Bumrah), two spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuvendra Chahal) and two all-rounders (Hardik Pandya/Kedar Jadhav/Ravindra Jadeja).
However, the prevalent overcast conditions in Southampton may force the Indian team management to opt for an extra seamer. While skipper Virat Kohli did not confirm this at the pre-match press meet on Tuesday, the chances of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in the playing 11 look brighter by the minute.
If Bhuvneshwar is included, then Yuzvendra Chahal may have to sit out. The second all-rounder slot may see a tussle between Kedar Jadhav, who has regained his fitness, and Ravindra Jadeja, who has impressed in the warm up games.
India's 15-member squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja
Here's a look at India's predicted playing 11 for the match against South Africa:
1. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket right now. There may be questions overs his consistency but there is no doubt that he is a match winner on his day. India will be looking for some big innings from 'The Hitman'. He is also the vice-captain of the squad.
2. Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan has been India's best batsman in recent ICC tournaments. He also loves scoring in England. India will be hoping for similar form from 'Gabbar' in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 too.
3. Virat Kohli
The skipper Virat Kohli is the backbone of Indian batting. Kohli is an automatic choice in not only this probably any team in the world right now.
4. KL Rahul
After a series of misfortunes, KL Rahul has come back strongers. He has impressed everyone with his performance in IPL and India's warm up matches. He has grabbed the vacant no. 4 spot for now.
5. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni will not only be a crucial presence in India's middle order but will also helm the finisher job in tight matches. He is also brilliant with the gloves apart from being the senior adviser to Kohli in the field.
6. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has been in brilliant form since coming back from suspension and injury. The all-rounder will be very crucial for India with both bat and ball. He may turn out to be the most important player of his team.
7. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja may get an edge over Kedar Jadav with his peformances in the two warm up games.
8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar has slipped in the pecking order of pacer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. However, he may get a chance in pace-friendly conditions.
9. Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav was not in great touch during IPL but bowled well in the warm up against Bangladesh.
10. Mohammed Shami
Shami has grown leaps and bounds in the last few months. His ability to bowl in the death bowlers and pick up wickets has made him a useful part of the team.
11. Jasprit Bumrah