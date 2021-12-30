IND vs SA: Not just Centurion, Team India has breached THESE fortresses as well

With another victory under Team India's name, a look at the other fortresses the Men in Blue had breached.
After starting the year breaching Australia's fortress at the Gabba, the side is ending 2021 by breaching South Africa's fortress in Centurion. The Asian giants on December 30 gave Indian fans an early New Year gift by registering their first-ever Test victory at the SuperSport Park.
India went on to defeat South Africa by 113 runs in the three-Test series opener as they picked up the last 6 wickets to complete the victory on Thursday. With another victory under Team India's name, a look at the other fortresses the Men in Blue had breached.
1. India vs South Africa - Centurion Test 2021 (December 26-30)
This is a historic win for India at Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 113 runs. This is also only India's 4th victory in 22 Tests in South Africa dating back from 1992.
It's is the 2nd time the visitors have taken lead in a Test series in South Africa after the Rahul Dravid-led side had gone 1-0 up only to lose a three-Test series 1-2 in 2006-07.
(Photo: BCCI Twitter)
2. India vs England - The Oval Test 2021 (September 2-6)
Virat Kohli and his men did what no other Indian Test team could achieve in the last 50 years - winning a Test match at the Oval in London.
India had defeated England comfortably by 157 runs after posting a mammoth total of 466 runs in the second innings. They gave the hosts a challenging target of 368 runs to chase in the final innings.
India had last won at the iconic ground way back in 1971 when they had stunned the host by four wickets to clinch its first series triumph in England under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar.
(Photo: File Photo)
3. India vs Australia - Brisbane Test 2021 (January 15-19)
'See you at Gabba' never felt so good and surely no one can forget this Test win in Brisbane and the coming-of-age series triumph in Australia. India's bowling attack had just four Tests between them while the four Australian specialist bowlers had 246.
One could call this side India 'C' team and under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy, they beat Australia at a venue that had traumatised tourists over the years.
Young lads like Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj along with just a few experienced players like Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari made sure to breach this fortress and give Indian fans the happiness they were waiting for.
(Photo: File Photo)