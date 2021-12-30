IND vs SA: Not just Centurion, Team India has breached THESE fortresses as well

With another victory under Team India's name, a look at the other fortresses the Men in Blue had breached.

After starting the year breaching Australia's fortress at the Gabba, the side is ending 2021 by breaching South Africa's fortress in Centurion. The Asian giants on December 30 gave Indian fans an early New Year gift by registering their first-ever Test victory at the SuperSport Park.

India went on to defeat South Africa by 113 runs in the three-Test series opener as they picked up the last 6 wickets to complete the victory on Thursday. With another victory under Team India's name, a look at the other fortresses the Men in Blue had breached.