IND vs SA: IPL 2022 Proteas stars who could prove dangerous for Team India

Let's have a look at some of those South African players who could pose danger to the Men in Blue.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is over and the cricketers have returned to national duties, with the first assignment being the India vs South Africa series. The Proteas team already arrived in Delhi while the Indian side joined the team hotel on June 5.
Earlier, South Africa had won a three-match ODI series against India in their background and prior to that, they won a Test series as well. However, the Indian team will be looking to win the series at home and extend their winning streak to 13.
But amid all this, there are certain players, who performed very well for their respective IPL teams, which could pose danger to the Men in Blue, who are going in their campaign without their star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. Let's have a look at some of those South African players.
1. Quinton de Kock - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
In IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opening batter Quinton de Kock scored 508 runs with his 140* off 70 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) being the highest score.
If he gets off to a good start, it would be very difficult to stop the batter.
2. Aiden Markram - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
For Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Aiden Markram was one of the batters who helped rescue them many times. He scored 381 runs with 68* being his highest score. He could be a vital clog in the South African playing XI.
3. David Miller - Gujarat Titans (GT)
One player who Team India will be keenly observing will be David Miller. The Gujarat Titans (GT) finisher scored 481 runs with 94* being his highest score.
He smashed 32 fours and 23 sixes and the Men in Blue will be keen to get him out and not allow him to settle.
4. Anrich Nortje - Delhi Capitals (DC)
Bowler Anrich Nortje had joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp late as he was nursing an injury. While he was not in his top form at the start of the league, he, however, regained it soon.
He proved to be ruthless against the batters as he ended up taking nine wickets in six games in IPL 2022.
5. Kagiso Rabada - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pacer Kagiso Rabada had finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 23 wickets. The 26-year-old is just one wicket short of reaching 50 wickets in T20Is for South Africa.
6. Marco Jansen - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Marco Jansen was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad and took seven wickets with his best figures being 3/25. He had, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dismissed Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in a single over.