IND vs SA: 3 Major talking points of the game as South Africa breeze past India

South Africa stamped their authority all over Team India as the hosts registered a comeback to win the three-match Test series 2-1.
South Africa defeated Team India by 7 wickets to win the third Test in Cape Town, and with the win, they marked a brilliant comeback to win the three-match Test series 2-1. The Men in Blue came ever so close to winning their first Test series on South African soil however, it wasn't to be.
The Indian team only have themselves to blame, as they allowed the opposition back into the series. After a historic win in Centurion, South Africa proved to be too strong for the visitors, as they swept aside the Indian team in Johannesburg firstly, and later in Cape Town.
The Indian batsmen failed to score big throughout the tour of the rainbow nation, and eventually, that came back to haunt the Men in Blue. Meanwhile, here are the top 3 major talking points from South Africa's win over Team India.
1. Pujara's dropped catch of Keegan Petersen
Cheteshwar Pujara's dropped catch of Keegan Petersen when the latter was batting at 59 speaks a lot, of the chances that Team India missed. Needing just 111 runs to win Day 4, South Africa knew they could wrap up the win, and India couldn't afford any missed chances, however, they ended up gifting Petersen a lifeline, and he ended up punishing Team India for their lack of decisiveness in crucial moments.
Picture credits: Twitter
2. Virat Kohli's mic rant
Perhaps, one of the biggest talking points of this whole series, skipper Virat Kohli was livid when Dean Elgar's LBW decision was overturned by the DRS review. Umpire Marais Erasmus himself was surprised when DRS overturned his decision. Perhaps the Indian skipper didn't have to go too far in his protest, but no wonder it was a big turning point in the game.
Picture credits: Twitter
3. Lack of quality from Indian batsmen
Barring Rishabh Pant's century, Virat Kohli's 29 runs off 143 balls was the next best score by an Indian batsman in the second innings. Eight Indian batters recorded single-digit figures. And this has been the case throughout this tour. India's batting line-up failed to show up in South Africa and if not for the bowlers, or the odd heroics of Rishabh Pant, or KL Rahul, the Men in Blue could have been humiliated further. They need to get back to the drawing board and figure out where's its all going wrong.
Picture credits: Sachin Tendulkar (Twitter)