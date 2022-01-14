IND vs SA: 3 Major talking points of the game as South Africa breeze past India

South Africa stamped their authority all over Team India as the hosts registered a comeback to win the three-match Test series 2-1.

South Africa defeated Team India by 7 wickets to win the third Test in Cape Town, and with the win, they marked a brilliant comeback to win the three-match Test series 2-1. The Men in Blue came ever so close to winning their first Test series on South African soil however, it wasn't to be.

The Indian team only have themselves to blame, as they allowed the opposition back into the series. After a historic win in Centurion, South Africa proved to be too strong for the visitors, as they swept aside the Indian team in Johannesburg firstly, and later in Cape Town.

The Indian batsmen failed to score big throughout the tour of the rainbow nation, and eventually, that came back to haunt the Men in Blue. Meanwhile, here are the top 3 major talking points from South Africa's win over Team India.