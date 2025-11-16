IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

Team India's most embarrassing failed run-chases in Test cricket

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidden factor reducing lifespan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

Tej Pratap reacts to sister Rohini's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned

HomePhotos

CRICKET

IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings

The Shubman Gill-led side lost the Kolkata Test for the first time since December 2012. Proteas won the game by 30 runs after bundling out the home team for 93.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 16, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

1.Kolkata Test

Kolkata Test
1

World Test Champions defeated Team India in the Kolkata Test after the hosts were bundled out for 3 in the 4th innings. With this win, South Africa is now 1-0 in the two-match Test series.

 

Advertisement

2.Fans questions Gambhir's coaching

Fans questions Gambhir's coaching
2

Notably, this is India's first defeat at Eden Gardens since December 2012. This is being considered a new low for Team India under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir.

 

3.1st innings

1st innings
3

The Proteas won the Toss and opted to bat first. However, they were bowled out for 159 in the first innings. In reply, India posted 189 in their first innings.

 

4.Second innings

Second innings
4

In the second innings, South Africa again were bundled out at low score and posted 153, giving target of just 125 to the home side.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Result

Result
5

The Shubman Gill-led side failed to chase down a low-par score and got bundled out for 93, losing the game by 30 runs.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
5 dead after SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling
Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
Tej Pratap reacts to sister Rohini's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’
As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE