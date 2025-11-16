IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings

5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Nov 16, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
1.Kolkata Test
World Test Champions defeated Team India in the Kolkata Test after the hosts were bundled out for 3 in the 4th innings. With this win, South Africa is now 1-0 in the two-match Test series.
2.Fans questions Gambhir's coaching
Notably, this is India's first defeat at Eden Gardens since December 2012. This is being considered a new low for Team India under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir.
3.1st innings
The Proteas won the Toss and opted to bat first. However, they were bowled out for 159 in the first innings. In reply, India posted 189 in their first innings.
4.Second innings
In the second innings, South Africa again were bundled out at low score and posted 153, giving target of just 125 to the home side.
5.Result
The Shubman Gill-led side failed to chase down a low-par score and got bundled out for 93, losing the game by 30 runs.