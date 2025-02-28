1 . ODI World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Pitch Controversy

1

During the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium was overshadowed by a controversy over the switch from a fresh pitch to one already used in two previous matches. There were allegations that the Indian team influenced this change to favor their playing style, leading to criticism of the ICC for potential unfair playing conditions.