IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022: Top 5 Hong Kong players India should be wary of in Asia Cup

ASIA CUP IND VS HK LIVE UPDATES: Team India led by Rohit Sharma will look to book their place in the Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022.

Given on their last encounter, India can expect Hong Kong to come out strongly in their Asia Cup Group 'A' clash in Dubai on Wednesday.

India survived a scare from the minnow in the 2018 Asia Cup, which was played in the ODI format. Hong Kong openers Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath put on a brilliant 174-run stand to put the cat among the pigeons in chase of 286. Only inexperience held Hong Kong back, allowing India to cruise to a 26-run victory.

For the first time, India and Hong Kong will play a T20I encounter. Both teams have only played two One-Day Internationals against each other.

The players Team India should be wary of are listed below-