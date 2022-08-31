IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022: Top 5 Hong Kong players India should be wary of in Asia Cup

ASIA CUP IND VS HK LIVE UPDATES: Team India led by Rohit Sharma will look to book their place in the Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022.
Given on their last encounter, India can expect Hong Kong to come out strongly in their Asia Cup Group 'A' clash in Dubai on Wednesday.
India survived a scare from the minnow in the 2018 Asia Cup, which was played in the ODI format. Hong Kong openers Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath put on a brilliant 174-run stand to put the cat among the pigeons in chase of 286. Only inexperience held Hong Kong back, allowing India to cruise to a 26-run victory.
For the first time, India and Hong Kong will play a T20I encounter. Both teams have only played two One-Day Internationals against each other.
The players Team India should be wary of are listed below-
1. Babar Hayat
Babar Hayat, 30, is the batter who is currently performing well for Hong Kong. Hayat excelled in the 2022 Asia Cup qualifiers, scoring 97 runs in three games and finished third in batting.
The actual Asia Cup event in 2022, on the other hand, will take place in an entirely different atmosphere, with right-handed batters competing against the finest bowlers in the world. As a result, things might get heated. Despite the prospect of facing stiff opposition this time, Babar Hayat's outstanding strike rate of 127.60 in 32 T20s is worth keeping an eye on.
2. Ehsan Khan
Ehsan Khan, the leader of Hong Kong's attack, had a superb final against UAE in the Qualifiers, taking four wickets. His efforts were critical in derailing UAE's run. The experienced off-spinner has played 31 T20 Internationals and took 39 wickets. In the UAE pitches, he will be crucial for Hong Kong.
3. Nizakat Khan
The captain himself is an important member of the Hong Kong team. He had a great time scoring in the Asia Cup qualifying rounds, accumulating 89 runs in three games. Nizakat has played a large amount of T20 cricket, scoring 978 runs in 51 appearances. Khan will be the player to watch when powerful India and Pakistan take on valiant Hong Kong.
4. Yasim Murtaza
A fantastic Hong Kong all-arounder to back. He did a good job demonstrating his hitting ability in the 2022 Asia Cup qualifiers, finishing with the most runs scored. Yasim finished as the competition's top hitter, scoring 130 runs in just three games. In the qualifications, Yasim grabbed three wickets. With such an outstanding form, he is undoubtedly another Hong Kong talent to keep an eye on.
5. Kinchit Shah
Talismanic all-arounder Kinchit Shah is the team's most crucial player. He's their go-to guy with the bat and the ball. He has played 43 T20Is, scoring 633 runs and taking 11 wickets. Shah is a key player in the middle order, and Hong Kong will rely on him to deliver against India.