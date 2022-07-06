IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli to Shardul Thakur, Indian cricketers who disappointed in 5th Test

In the Indian team, there were some players who did not perform to their full potential and disappointed fans.

After having the game in hand till Day 3 of the rescheduled 5th Test game, India - literally - gave away the game to England with their poor batting and bowling in the second session.

In the final game, Jonny Bairstow was the hero with the bat as he hit centuries in both innings of the game. His teammate Joe Root also continued his golden run as he completed his 28th Test ton. The former England skipper overtook Virat Kohli's century tally in the longest format of the game.

However, in the Indian team, there were some players who did not perform to their full potential and disappointed fans, let's have a look at some of those cricketers.