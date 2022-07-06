IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli to Shardul Thakur, Indian cricketers who disappointed in 5th Test

In the Indian team, there were some players who did not perform to their full potential and disappointed fans.
After having the game in hand till Day 3 of the rescheduled 5th Test game, India - literally - gave away the game to England with their poor batting and bowling in the second session.
In the final game, Jonny Bairstow was the hero with the bat as he hit centuries in both innings of the game. His teammate Joe Root also continued his golden run as he completed his 28th Test ton. The former England skipper overtook Virat Kohli's century tally in the longest format of the game.
However, in the Indian team, there were some players who did not perform to their full potential and disappointed fans, let's have a look at some of those cricketers.
1. Virat Kohli
Former India skipper Virat Kohli's form has been a major cause of concern for Indian fans. In the 5th Test game, Kohli got out to Matty Potts for 11 runs and in the second innings, he was dismissed for 20 runs by Ben Stokes.
2. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer too was not in his usual form and in the 1st innings was sent back by James Anderson for just 15 runs. In the second he managed to score just 19 runs after facing repeated short balls, as instructed to the English bowlers by England coach Brendon McCullum, who had coached Iyer in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp.
3. Hanuma Vihari
Hanuma Vihari in the first innings was dismissed by Matty Potts for 20 runs and in the second innings, he could only stay on the crease for 11 runs as Stuart Broad was quick to send him back.
4. Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur was dismissed for just a run in the first innings and in the second, he could only manage 4 runs. Talking about his bowling, he in total took just 1 wicket.
5. Shubhman Gill
Shubhman Gill, who was in form in the IPL 2022, could not deliver in the 5th Test game. In the first innings, he scored just 17 runs before James Anderson opened his account. In the second innings, he could only score 4 runs.
