2 . Virat Kohli vs Taskin Ahmed

One of the key matchups to watch in the upcoming match will be between Virat Kohli and Taskin Ahmed. Kohli has displayed exceptional performance against Bangladesh in ODIs, accumulating 910 runs at an impressive average of 75.83 and a striking rate of 101.78. On the other hand, Taskin has managed to dismiss Kohli only once in their four ODI encounters.

Despite Taskin's success in getting Kohli out, the Indian star has still managed to score 35 runs in their rivalry at a striking rate of 102.94. This battle between Kohli and Taskin will undoubtedly be one to keep an eye on during the match.