IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test

Australia recorded an emphatic nine-wicket victory over India, wrapping up the third Test in just two and a half days and securing their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Requiring 76 runs for victory, Australian batters Travis Head (49) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) withstood an early onslaught from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the visitors secured an emphatic win at the Holkar Stadium.
The hosts were bowled out for 163 in their second innings, leaving Australia with a mere 76 runs to secure an immensely satisfying victory after being trounced in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the series on the line, India must win the final Test on March 9 in Ahmedabad if they are to secure a spot in the World Test Championship Final in June.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrated exuberantly after his team's victory in the third cricket test match against India in Indore. (AP Photo)
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head shook hands with the Indian players after Australia's triumphant victory in the third cricket test match against India in Indore. (AP Photo)
India's Virat Kohli, left, leapt to intercept a ball during the third day of the third Test match, displaying his renowned athleticism and agility. (AP Photo)
Indian players anxiously awaited the third umpire's decision regarding the wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja on the third day of the match. (AP Photo)
India's Shreyas Iyer reacted quickly to try and catch out Australia's Travis Head. (AP Photo)
Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledged the crowd after taking eight wickets during the second day of the third Test match between India and Australia in Indore. His impressive performance was met with thunderous applause from the spectators, who were in awe of his bowling prowess. (AP Photo)
India's Umesh Yadav took three wickets and sent shockwaves through the Australian middle order with his blistering pace. His fiery bowling spell left the Aussies reeling, as he tore through their batting lineup with ease. (AP Photo)
Ravichandran Ashwin delivered three crucial wickets, working in tandem with Umesh Yadav to decimate the Australian batting lineup. (AP Photo)
Cheteshwar Pujara shone as a beacon of hope for India as all others faltered, scoring 59 runs before his innings was cut short by a stunning one-handed catch from Steve Smith. (AP Photo)
Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann holds the ball aloft as he acknowledges the roaring crowd after taking a remarkable five-wicket haul on day one of the third Test. (AP Photo)