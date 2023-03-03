IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test

Australia recorded an emphatic nine-wicket victory over India, wrapping up the third Test in just two and a half days and securing their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Requiring 76 runs for victory, Australian batters Travis Head (49) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) withstood an early onslaught from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the visitors secured an emphatic win at the Holkar Stadium.

The hosts were bowled out for 163 in their second innings, leaving Australia with a mere 76 runs to secure an immensely satisfying victory after being trounced in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the series on the line, India must win the final Test on March 9 in Ahmedabad if they are to secure a spot in the World Test Championship Final in June.