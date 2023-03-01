IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics

Virat Kohli (22 runs) was the top scorer for the hosts, but it was not enough to prevent the Australian onslaught.
Australia began the first day of the third Test match in a better position, finishing on 156/4 after having bundled out India for 109 in the first innings.
Ravindra Jadeja bowled out Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head in the ongoing third Test match in Indore. Earlier, Matthew Kuhnemann had registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, helping Australia to dominate the Holkar stadium. Virat Kohli (22 runs) was the top scorer for the hosts, but it was not enough to prevent the Australian onslaught.
India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat first in the match. With regular captain Pat Cummins absent, Australia is being led by Steve Smith.
Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first, his luck holding strong in the first over of Mitchell Starc. On the very first delivery, Sharma edged the ball to the wicketkeeper, but the umpire denied the appeal for a dismissal. An LBW appeal was also turned down in the same over, allowing Sharma to remain at the crease. (AFP Photo)
After just five overs, Steve Smith brought in spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann, who outsmarted Rohit in his very first over, resulting in Rohit being stumped on 12. (AP Photo)
Nathan Lyon bowled out Cheteshwar Pujara for a single, marking the twelfth time he has dismissed the Indian batsman in his career. (AP Photo)
Virat Kohli looked impressive, playing with patience and poise. Just when it seemed he had adapted to the conditions, Todd Murphy bowled him LBW on 22. (AP Photo)
Matthew Kuhnemann achieved his first five-wicket haul, finishing with an impressive 5/16 as India were bowled out for a meager 109 in 33.2 overs. (AP Photo)
Jadeja struck early, dismissing Australian opener Travis Head in the second over of the innings with a devastating delivery. This set the tone for the rest of the match, as the Indian bowlers continued to apply pressure on the Australian batsmen. (AP Photo)
However, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne joined forces to put on a remarkable 96-run partnership, successfully thwarting the Indian bowlers in the process. (AP Photo)
Khawaja scored 60 runs off 147 balls, while Labuschagne was dismissed for 31 - both by Jadeja. (BCCI Photo)
Steve Smith got off to a strong start, even as Australia took the lead. He struck four fours, but then was ultimately undone by a delivery from Jadeja that was caught-behind, leaving him on 26. (AP Photo)
Australia concluded the day with 156/4 in 54 overs, with Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green remaining unbeaten at the crease. The duo have extended the lead to 47 runs. (AP Photo)