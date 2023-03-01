IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics

Virat Kohli (22 runs) was the top scorer for the hosts, but it was not enough to prevent the Australian onslaught.

Australia began the first day of the third Test match in a better position, finishing on 156/4 after having bundled out India for 109 in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled out Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head in the ongoing third Test match in Indore. Earlier, Matthew Kuhnemann had registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, helping Australia to dominate the Holkar stadium. Virat Kohli (22 runs) was the top scorer for the hosts, but it was not enough to prevent the Australian onslaught.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat first in the match. With regular captain Pat Cummins absent, Australia is being led by Steve Smith.