Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics

Virat Kohli (22 runs) was the top scorer for the hosts, but it was not enough to prevent the Australian onslaught.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 01, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Australia began the first day of the third Test match in a better position, finishing on 156/4 after having bundled out India for 109 in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled out Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head in the ongoing third Test match in Indore. Earlier, Matthew Kuhnemann had registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, helping Australia to dominate the Holkar stadium. Virat Kohli (22 runs) was the top scorer for the hosts, but it was not enough to prevent the Australian onslaught.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat first in the match. With regular captain Pat Cummins absent, Australia is being led by Steve Smith.

1. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
1/11

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first, his luck holding strong in the first over of Mitchell Starc. On the very first delivery, Sharma edged the ball to the wicketkeeper, but the umpire denied the appeal for a dismissal. An LBW appeal was also turned down in the same over, allowing Sharma to remain at the crease. (AFP Photo)

2. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
2/11

After just five overs, Steve Smith brought in spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann, who outsmarted Rohit in his very first over, resulting in Rohit being stumped on 12. (AP Photo)

3. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
3/11

Nathan Lyon bowled out Cheteshwar Pujara for a single, marking the twelfth time he has dismissed the Indian batsman in his career. (AP Photo)

4. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
4/11

Virat Kohli looked impressive, playing with patience and poise. Just when it seemed he had adapted to the conditions, Todd Murphy bowled him LBW on 22. (AP Photo)

 

5. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
5/11

Matthew Kuhnemann achieved his first five-wicket haul, finishing with an impressive 5/16 as India were bowled out for a meager 109 in 33.2 overs. (AP Photo)

6. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
6/11

Jadeja struck early, dismissing Australian opener Travis Head in the second over of the innings with a devastating delivery. This set the tone for the rest of the match, as the Indian bowlers continued to apply pressure on the Australian batsmen. (AP Photo)

7. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
7/11

However, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne joined forces to put on a remarkable 96-run partnership, successfully thwarting the Indian bowlers in the process. (AP Photo)

 

 

8. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
8/11

India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surged to the summit of the latest ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings on Wednesday, dethroning England's pace ace James Anderson.

9. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
9/11

Khawaja scored 60 runs off 147 balls, while Labuschagne was dismissed for 31 - both by Jadeja. (BCCI Photo)

10. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
10/11

Steve Smith got off to a strong start, even as Australia took the lead. He struck four fours, but then was ultimately undone by a delivery from Jadeja that was caught-behind, leaving him on 26. (AP Photo)

11. IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS
11/11

Australia concluded the day with 156/4 in 54 overs, with Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green remaining unbeaten at the crease. The duo have extended the lead to 47 runs. (AP Photo)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Check out the inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor sea facing house, price is....
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan: Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bharatpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.