In pictures: MS Dhoni, other CSK players don 'lungis' for Devon Conway's desi pre-wedding bash

Chennai Super Kings hosted a desi pre-wedding bash for Devon Conway and it was surprising to see all of them wearing traditional Indian attire.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may not be having their way in the IPL 2022 season so far, but the mood within the camp looks really bright. Recently, New Zealand international Devon Conway threw a pre-wedding party which was attended by the entire contingent, support staff and others.

The most surprising part, however, was that most of the attendees including some of the foreign players also donned Indian traditional clothes, such as kurtas and lungis. It was a really great sight to watch the CSK team celebrate Devon Conway's pre-wedding bash.

Here are some of the photos which CSK shared with their fans on social media (All photos courtesy: CSK, Twitter) :