In pictures: MS Dhoni, other CSK players don 'lungis' for Devon Conway's desi pre-wedding bash

Chennai Super Kings hosted a desi pre-wedding bash for Devon Conway and it was surprising to see all of them wearing traditional Indian attire.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may not be having their way in the IPL 2022 season so far, but the mood within the camp looks really bright. Recently, New Zealand international Devon Conway threw a pre-wedding party which was attended by the entire contingent, support staff and others.
The most surprising part, however, was that most of the attendees including some of the foreign players also donned Indian traditional clothes, such as kurtas and lungis. It was a really great sight to watch the CSK team celebrate Devon Conway's pre-wedding bash.
Here are some of the photos which CSK shared with their fans on social media (All photos courtesy: CSK, Twitter) :
1. MS Dhoni and Moeen Ali in lungis
Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni was also seen donning traditional Indian attire as he posed alongside Devon. While the groom to be himself, donned a white shirt over a white lungi, Dhoni wore a yellow kurta over a white lungi. England all-rounder Moeen Ali was also seen donning Indian attire, he opted for an orange kurta and white lungi.
2. Mitchell Santner, Ruturaj Gaikwad pose with Conway
New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner also joined the bash in traditional Indian attire. He wore a dark blue kurta, and paired it with a white lungi, and has to be said the man does look handsome in Indian clothes. Ruturaj Gaikwad meanwhile went for an orange kurta to go along with his lungi.
3. CSK players had a gala time together
From the looks of it, all of the Chennai Super Kings players and support staff who attended Devon Conway's pre-wedding bash seem to have had a gala time together. The boys posed and group picture together and has to be said they all look dapper in Indian attire!
4. A selfie with the grooms' side
Youngsters Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tushar Deshpande, Asif KM, Jagadeesan, and Hari Nishaanth C, all took time out for a selfie, and we can see the boys having a fun time in each other's company. Get-togethers like this show that the morale in CSK camp is still high, despite the fact that they've lost five matches this season.
5. A pic of the bride and groom
For the unversed, Devon Conway will soon get married to his fiancee Kim Watson. On a personal level, it has been a torrid season for Conway, who could only score 3 runs on his debut, before getting dismissed against Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK players will hope to turn things around in their next fixture against Mumbai Indians on April 21.