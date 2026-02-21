FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony

Shikhar Dhawan's bride-to-be Sophie Shine shared a string of pictures from her wedding festivities on her Instagram handle.

Aseem Sharma | Feb 21, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

1.Sophie's look

Sophie's look
1

In the pictures, Sophie is looking radiant, wearing a red and golden lehenga by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. She paired it with gold kaleeras and a maang teeka.

 

2.Candid pic with Shikhar

Candid pic with Shikhar
2

In one of the pictures, Sophie Shine is seen sharing a candid moment with Shikhar, who is wearing a mustard Nehru jacket with a white kurta pyjama.

 

3.Sophie steals the show

Sophie steals the show
3

The pre-wedding festivities look of both the bride and the groom are trending high on social media, specifically Sophie's desi avatar and traditional charm, which is stealing the limelight.

 

4.Sangeet ceremony look

Sangeet ceremony look
4

Earlier, Shikhar and Sophie jointly shared a string of pictures on Instagram wherein the bride-to-be wore a shimmery metallic lehenga for the Sangeet ceremony.

