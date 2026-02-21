In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026
The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit, says 'not laziness but rib fracture'
Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details
'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal
Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years
India vs South Africa Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?
Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top
'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern warning to India before crucial Super 8 encounter
Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs South Africa after painful net injury
Jharkhand Ashamed: Woman, infant burnt alive on witchcraft allegations, horrifying details emerge
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Feb 21, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
1.Sophie's look
In the pictures, Sophie is looking radiant, wearing a red and golden lehenga by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. She paired it with gold kaleeras and a maang teeka.
2.Candid pic with Shikhar
In one of the pictures, Sophie Shine is seen sharing a candid moment with Shikhar, who is wearing a mustard Nehru jacket with a white kurta pyjama.
3.Sophie steals the show
The pre-wedding festivities look of both the bride and the groom are trending high on social media, specifically Sophie's desi avatar and traditional charm, which is stealing the limelight.
4.Sangeet ceremony look
Earlier, Shikhar and Sophie jointly shared a string of pictures on Instagram wherein the bride-to-be wore a shimmery metallic lehenga for the Sangeet ceremony.