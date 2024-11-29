CRICKET
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 29, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
1.House price
Rohit Sharma’s house costs around Rs 30 crore. Interestingly, the cricketer got engaged in 2015 and invested in the house the same year.
2.Spacious rooms with outdoor views
Rohit's lavish residence comprises of a large living room, a kitchen, a master bedroom and three standard-sized bedrooms.
3.Rohit's sprawling balcony
The balcony is pretty up with timber and wood furniture, offering proper space for Sharma to workout indoors.
4.Amenities
Ahuja Towers provide amenities like a Jacuzzi, swimming pool, mini-theatre, spa, cigar room, sky café and a chef-on-demand, making it a truly desirable locality in Mumbai.
5.Rohit Sharma resides in world’s 50 best high rise building
The 53- storeyed Ahuja Towers has received various awards including the 5 Star award in the Best High Rise Architecture Category at the 2011 Asia-Pacific Awards and also in the Highly Commended citation at the 2013-14 Residential Renovation Redevelopment India event.
