In pics: On Sanjana Ganesan's birthday, here are 5 lesser known facts about Jasprit Bumrah's wife

The wife of Jasprit Bumrah and a renowned television presenter herself, Sanjana Ganesan celebrates her 31st birthday on May 6.
While you might know that she's a successful anchor, but today we bring to you five lesser-known facts about Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday, which we bet you might not know about:
1. Sanjana Ganesan covered the ICC World Cup 2019, and Women's World Cup 2022
Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan has covered many tournaments successfully but her breakout moment was during the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019. More recently, she was also part of the broadcast crew of ICC Women's World Cup 2022 and was away in New Zealand while Bumrah joined up with Mumbai Indians.
2. Sanjana Ganesan's modelling career
Sanjana Ganesan had a brief modelling career before becoming a sports presenter. She participated in the '2012 Femina Style Diva' fashion show. In 2013 she went on to participate in the Femina Miss India Pune' competition becoming one of the finalists. The 31-year-old even won the 'Femina Officially Gorgeous' Competition in 2012.
3. Sanjana Ganesan made TV debut with MTV Splitsvilla 7
Sanjana Ganesan made her TV debut with the popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla 7. However, she had to quit the show owing to an injury. She has also worked with the Premier Badminton League (PBL) as a presenter.
4. Sanjana Ganesan has hosted IPL auction and ISL as well
A prominent face for Star Sports, Sanjana Ganesan has hosted the segment Dil Se India for the official broadcaster, as well as other shows such as Match Point, while she has also done shows for the Indian Super League (ISL). Ganesan even hosted the IPL auction in 2018.
5. Sanjana Ganesan's love affair with KKR
Sanjana Ganesan presented exclusive shows for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named 'The Knight Club' where KKR fans get the opportunity to interact and talk about the team. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has also made guest appearances on the show. Ganesan was known to have supported KKR previously, but she's a fan of Mumbai Indians as well and was recently spotted cheering for MI from the stands.