In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

Ravichandran Ashwin's unbeaten century has propelled India to a commanding position against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Chennai. Ashwin reached his 6th Test century in just 108 deliveries, showcasing his exceptional skill and determination. Alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an impressive 86*, the duo formed an unbreakable partnership of 195 runs, guiding India to a total of 339/6 at stumps on the opening day. This remarkable performance has firmly placed India in control of the match, setting the stage for an exciting continuation in the days to come.