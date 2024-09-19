Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3108473
HomePhotos

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

Alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an impressive 86*, the duo formed an unbreakable partnership of 195 runs, guiding India to a total of 339/6 at stumps on the opening day.

  • Chankesh Rao
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 19, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin's unbeaten century has propelled India to a commanding position against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Chennai. Ashwin reached his 6th Test century in just 108 deliveries, showcasing his exceptional skill and determination. Alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an impressive 86*, the duo formed an unbreakable partnership of 195 runs, guiding India to a total of 339/6 at stumps on the opening day. This remarkable performance has firmly placed India in control of the match, setting the stage for an exciting continuation in the days to come.

1. IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN
1/9

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bowl first.

 

2. IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN
2/9

Hasan Mahmud troubled India in the early stages of the match, successfully dismissing both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

 

3. IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN
3/9

Virat Kohli became Hasan Mahmud's third victim as India's batting lineup faltered, resulting in a score of 34/3.

 

4. IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN
4/9

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant spearheaded India's resurgence with a strong partnership.

 

5. IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN
5/9

The partnership came to an end early in the second session when Hasan Mahmud claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Rishabh Pant.

 

6. IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN
6/9

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a well-compiled half-century, showcasing his exceptional batting skills and determination on the field.

 

7. IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN
7/9

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were dismissed in rapid succession, resulting in India being at 144/6.

 

8. IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN
8/9

The counter-attacking partnership between R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja significantly contributed to India's advancement.

 

9. IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN
9/9

Ashwin achieved his sixth Test century and remained unbeaten alongside Ravindra Jadeja, contributing 195 runs for the seventh wicket partnership.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits
In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races
Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...
In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1
From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, to unveil major initiatives for...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews