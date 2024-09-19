In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

Alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an impressive 86*, the duo formed an unbreakable partnership of 195 runs, guiding India to a total of 339/6 at stumps on the opening day.
Ravichandran Ashwin's unbeaten century has propelled India to a commanding position against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Chennai. Ashwin reached his 6th Test century in just 108 deliveries, showcasing his exceptional skill and determination. Alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an impressive 86*, the duo formed an unbreakable partnership of 195 runs, guiding India to a total of 339/6 at stumps on the opening day. This remarkable performance has firmly placed India in control of the match, setting the stage for an exciting continuation in the days to come.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Hasan Mahmud troubled India in the early stages of the match, successfully dismissing both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
Virat Kohli became Hasan Mahmud's third victim as India's batting lineup faltered, resulting in a score of 34/3.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant spearheaded India's resurgence with a strong partnership.
The partnership came to an end early in the second session when Hasan Mahmud claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Rishabh Pant.
Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a well-compiled half-century, showcasing his exceptional batting skills and determination on the field.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were dismissed in rapid succession, resulting in India being at 144/6.
The counter-attacking partnership between R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja significantly contributed to India's advancement.
Ashwin achieved his sixth Test century and remained unbeaten alongside Ravindra Jadeja, contributing 195 runs for the seventh wicket partnership.