In Pics, Batters who made the impact in the cricket game with their bowling

Recently West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran took 4 wickets in the match against Pakistan which included the wicket of in-form Imam-ul-Haq.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran got added to the list recently when he returned amazing figures of 4/48 in 10 overs to emerge the most successful bowler for his side in the third and final One-day International against Pakistan at Multan.

Though Pakistan won the game by 53 runs (D/L), and also made a clean sweep of the three-match series, West Indies seem to have unearthed the bowling talent of Pooran who looked unplayable in the match.

Here's the list of a few batters who have changed the tide of the game with their bowling efforts.