In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

The Australian team displayed exceptional skill and leadership, rightfully earning the title of the best red ball team in the world.
Australia has emerged victorious in the World Test Championship, defeating India by a resounding 209 runs. From start to finish, the Australian team displayed exceptional skill and leadership, rightfully earning the title of the best red ball team in the world.
This historic win marks the first time in the game's history that a team has won all major ICC events, a remarkable achievement for the Australian side.
1. WTC Final
Australia emerged victorious in their first-ever World Test Championship final, securing a resounding 209-run win over India on the final day of the summit clash.(AP Image)
2. WTC Final
India began the day with a daunting task of chasing down a target of 444. However, their hopes were quickly dashed as they lost their key batsman, Virat Kohli, who scored 49 runs.(AP Image)
3. WTC Final
During the same over, Scott Boland managed to outdo Ravindra Jadeja, resulting in a further setback for India.(AP Image)
4. WTC Final
Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane for 26 dealt a significant blow to India's chances in the highly anticipated match. The Australian bowler's skillful execution nearly dashed India's hopes of victory.(AP Image)
5. WTC Final
Scott Boland, with his impressive figures of 3/46, proved to be the standout bowler of the match. In a decisive over, he managed to dismiss both Kohli and Jadeja, effectively ending the contest.(AP Image)
6. WTC Final
Nathan Lyon, with his impressive figures of 4/41, proved to be the standout performer as he swiftly dismantled the opposition's tail.(AP Image)
7. WTC Final
KS Bharat displayed some resilience before making a regrettable decision to surrender his wicket to Nathan Lyon.(AP Image)
8. WTC Final
Australia was undoubtedly the superior team in all aspects, while India had no one to blame but themselves for yet another defeat in a global event.(AP Image)