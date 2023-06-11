In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

The Australian team displayed exceptional skill and leadership, rightfully earning the title of the best red ball team in the world.

Australia has emerged victorious in the World Test Championship, defeating India by a resounding 209 runs. From start to finish, the Australian team displayed exceptional skill and leadership, rightfully earning the title of the best red ball team in the world.

This historic win marks the first time in the game's history that a team has won all major ICC events, a remarkable achievement for the Australian side.