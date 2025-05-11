4 . Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy

Back in the 1980s, Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan tied the knot with the well-known Indian actress Reena Roy. She made the big decision to step away from her acting career for him. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t stand the test of time. They welcomed a daughter into the world, but after some legal wrangling, Reena ended up with custody. Ultimately, the couple parted ways due to their differing lifestyles.