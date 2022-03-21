ICC Women's World Cup: 3 scenarios that could happen after India vs Bangladesh game

For India Women's cricket team, the maths is quite simple, they simply have to win both their remaining games at the Women's World Cup 2022.
India Women's cricket team reached the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017, narrowly losing out to England in the summit clash. Since then, women's sport has also gained a lot of popularity in the nation. Cut to the present, and the Women's team are in a do-or-die situation of sorts.
Having played 5 games at this edition's World Cup, Mithali Raj and Co are in fourth place having won two and lost three of their matches so far. With only two matches remaining, here are the 3 possible scenarios that could happen after the India vs Bangladesh match on Tuesday.
1. If India win both remaining games
Having four points on the board, India will face Bangladesh on Tuesday, and South Africa on March 27. Winning both games should take India to 8 points, which ideally would be enough if they can keep their net run rate better than England, who are tied with Mithali Raj's side after having played the same number of games.
Currently, England is below India in the league table, because of the net run rate. Winning against debutants Bangladesh by a big margin could also boost India's hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.
2. If India win vs Bangladesh and lose vs South Africa
If Mithali Raj and Co win against Bangladesh and lose against South Africa, then they will have to rely on other teams to drop points for India to qualify to the semis. South Africa, West Indies, England and New Zealand are also in the running.
Also, since India play South Africa on March 27, and the Proteas take on Australia and West Indies before that, so the qualification scenarios should be a lot more clear by India's next game. All they can hope for is to win by a big margin against Bangladesh and hope that the other teams drop points as well
3. If India lose both their remaining games
If India lose against both Bangladesh and South Africa then their chances of qualifying for the semifinals would be next to nothing. With West Indies, England, New Zealand and South Africa also in the running for the semifinal berths, Mithali Raj's team simply will not be able to qualify if they lose their remaining two matches.