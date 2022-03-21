ICC Women's World Cup: 3 scenarios that could happen after India vs Bangladesh game

For India Women's cricket team, the maths is quite simple, they simply have to win both their remaining games at the Women's World Cup 2022.

India Women's cricket team reached the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017, narrowly losing out to England in the summit clash. Since then, women's sport has also gained a lot of popularity in the nation. Cut to the present, and the Women's team are in a do-or-die situation of sorts.

Having played 5 games at this edition's World Cup, Mithali Raj and Co are in fourth place having won two and lost three of their matches so far. With only two matches remaining, here are the 3 possible scenarios that could happen after the India vs Bangladesh match on Tuesday.