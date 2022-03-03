ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Top 5 players to look out for ft. Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry and more

With the ICC Women's World Cup slated to begin on March 4, here are the top 5 players who can light up the tournament with their heroics.
The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. Defending champions England will look to keep hold of their crown while other teams will hope to etch their names in history books. Heavyweights Australia will also be in the running of the title, while India will also try and stake a claim for the coveted trophy.
With the tournament slated to kick off on March 4, as hosts New Zealand take on West Indies in the opener, in this article, we will take you through a list of the top 5 players, including the likes of Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry, who can light up the tournament.
1. Shafali Verma
Indian teenager Shafali Verma could be a key player for India. Despite being only 18 years old, she led India to the final of the 2021 ICC T20I World Cup. With Shafali and Smriti Mandhana at the top, Team India will be hoping that the blockbuster duo can take them all the way.
2. Ellyse Perry
Australia will be one of the favourites for the World Cup title and one of the biggest reasons for that will be the presence of Ellyse Perry. Renowned as one of the top players in the world, the 31-year-old has won it all in her career and she will have a point to prove after her ouster from Australia's T20 squad.
3. Amelia Kerr
Hosts New Zealand would have pinned their hopes on star batter Amelia Kerr to do wonders for them in this edition of the World Cup. In the recently concluded series against India, Kerr won the player of the series award and former New Zealand great Grant Elliot even termed Kerr as their 'best ever' player.
4. Bismah Maroof
One of Pakistan's all-time greats, with 108 appearances in her international career that has spanned over 17 years, Bismah Maroof became the first-ever Pakistani Woman to score more than 1000 ODI runs for her country. The 30-year-old all-rounder from Lahore will be hoping to carry her team all the way.
5. Shabnim Ismail
Having amassed the most wickets in Women's ODIs since the last World Cup, South Africa's Shabnim Ismail tally of 53 scalps makes her a fearsome bowler heading into this edition. The right-arm pacer who is her country's leading wicket-taker in both ODIs and T20Is will be hoping to light up the tournament with her performances.