ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Top players to watch out for in plate quarter-finals

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 returns today once again. After completion of the group stage, two plate quarter-final matches will take place later in the day with UAE set to take on Uganda in the first plate quarter-final, while Ireland will go head to head with Canada in the second game. As we enter the business end of the campaign in ICC U-19 World Cup, here are our top players to watch for in today's plate quarter-finals games: