ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Top players to watch out for in plate quarter-finals

ICC U-19 World Cup action resumes today and here are the top players to keep an eye on in the plate quarter-final stage.
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 returns today once again. After completion of the group stage, two plate quarter-final matches will take place later in the day with UAE set to take on Uganda in the first plate quarter-final, while Ireland will go head to head with Canada in the second game. As we enter the business end of the campaign in ICC U-19 World Cup, here are our top players to watch for in today's plate quarter-finals games:
1. UAE - Alishan Sharafu
United Arab Emirates skipper Alishan Sharafu has already made his senior in ODI and T20I format and is a promising batsman worth noticing. Alishan grabbed headlines earlier in 2022 as he became the third-youngest UAE player to make his debut for the senior team. Later in 2020, he would go on to achieve further heights when he scored 155 off just 83 balls in an age-group game.
2. Uganda - Cyrus Kakuru
Another player capable of grabbing headlines in Uganda's plate-quarterfinal game versus UAE tonight is batsman Cyrus Kakuru. The young wicket-keeper batsman scored the one and only century of Africa qualifiers as he scored 161 runs in three innings, and finished as the top scorer of the region.
3. Ireland - Matthew Humphreys
Ireland will take on Canada in the second plate-quarter final tonight, and all eyes will be on left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys, who has been in sublime form lately. In the group game against South Africa, he played a brilliant cameo of 33 runs, and in the lead-up to the tournament, the youngster dazzled everyone with his performances in Europe region qualifiers wherein he recorded figures of 4/11 and 5/25.
4. Canada - Mihir Patel
Last but not the least, Canada's Mihir Patel has already shown the world what he's capable of, having scored a sublime knock of 96 runs against UAE. The Canadian skipper is playing in his second U-19 World Cup, having become the youngster player to represent Canada in the U-19 World Cup in 2020.
