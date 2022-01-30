ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: A look at India's road to fourth straight semi-final

1/6

India started their campaign against South Africa. Where the senior team could not manage even one victory against the Proteas, the U19 side went on to defeat them by 45 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on January 15.

After being put to bat first, the South African side landed India early blows as they dismissed both openers, however, skipper Yash Dhull's responsible 82 along with his partnership with Shaik Rasheed helped India recover. Dhull was the top-scorer of the innings, while Kaushal Tambe made 35 and Rasheed struck 31 in a total of 232-all out.

They then bundled out the opposition for 187 in 45.4 overs, with left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal (5/28) and pacer Raj Bawa (4/47) doing the bulk of the damage.

Chasing 233, South Africa colts lost opener Ethan John Cunningham (0) in the first over as he was trapped in front by pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/38).

But Valintine Kitime (25) and Dewald Brevis (65), who idolizes AB de Villiers, then rallied the innings with a 58-run stand. The duo played patiently and hit the loose balls away as South Africa cantered to 38 for 1 after 10 overs. But Ostwal broke the stand after removing Kitime, who edged to stumper Dinesh Bana in the 12th over.

It soon became 83 for 3 as Ostwal struck again, this time dismissing GJ Maree (8), who was caught by Bana in the 21st over.

Thereafter, India did not allow any other South African batter to settle down. Bawa sent back a well-set Brevis, who was caught by rival skipper Dhull in the 36th over and that triggered a collapse for the rainbow nation.