ICC U-19 World Cup: From Virat Kohli to Prithvi Shaw, meet India's most renowned U-19 captains

India, the most successful side in the ICC U-19 World Cup has been led by some great players. Here's a list of the most renowned Indian U-19 captains.
India's U-19 cricket team has given the nation plethora of stars. The likes of Virat Kohli, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik, are just some of the names that played at the U-19 World Cup. India has won the U-19 World Cup a record four times and as the Indian colts eye an unprecedented fifth World Cup title in West Indies here we take a look at some of the most renowned captains of the U-19 team down the years:
1. Mohammad Kaif
Mohammad Kaif led the India U-19 team to its first-ever World Cup title in 2000. The tournament was in its second edition and was hosted by Sri Lanka. Kaif led a team of youngsters featuring the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh among others. They reached the final where they defeated hosts Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to lift the coveted trophy for the first time in Indian history with Yuvraj winning the 'Player of the Tournament' award.
Credits: Twitter
2. Ambati Rayudu
As skipper of the U-19 Indian team, Ambati Rayudu had an almost envious record, he led the Indian colts for 10 games and lost just two games along the way. He led India in the 2004 U-19 World Cup, with players such as Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and even Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu played under his leadership. The Indian team couldn't go all the way as they were knocked out by Pakistan. As many as 7 players from that squad would go on to make their senior national debut.
Credits: Twitter
3. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli led India U-19 in 2008 for 11 games and the team would go on to win all of their matches under him. He led the Indian team to their second U-19 World Cup title defeating South Africa in the final. The Delhi-born lad became an overnight sensation and Kohli bagged an IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) later that year, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Credits: Twitter
4. Unmukt Chand
Another Delhi-born player who led India to U-19 World Cup glory in 2012, Unmukt Chand won the Indian colts their third title beating heavyweights Australia in the final. Chand followed in the footsteps of Virat Kohli was tipped to be a great player but for various reasons, he couldn't live up to the hype. Recently, he moved to USA and became the first Indian player to feature in Australia's Big Bash League.
Credits: Twitter
5. Prithvi Shaw
Similarly to Kohli, Prithvi Shaw also led India for 11 matches and had a 100% win record during his tenure. He won the team their most recent U-19 World Cup, in 2018, thereby making India the most successful side in the competition. Later, he would also go on to make his senior national debut for the Men in Blue.
6. Yash Dhull
The latest Indian U-19 skipper who has hogged the limelight, Yash Dhull, who also hails from Delhi was earlier pictured alongside Rohit Sharma at the NCA, in Bengaluru. Dhull, the current Indian skipper, is an all-rounder and an 'instinctive skipper' in the words of India's U-19 coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. Under his captaincy, India won the U-19 Asia Cup recently. The 19-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is currently isolating ahead of India's third group game.
Credits: Twitter