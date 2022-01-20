ICC U-19 World Cup: From Virat Kohli to Prithvi Shaw, meet India's most renowned U-19 captains

2/6

As skipper of the U-19 Indian team, Ambati Rayudu had an almost envious record, he led the Indian colts for 10 games and lost just two games along the way. He led India in the 2004 U-19 World Cup, with players such as Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and even Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu played under his leadership. The Indian team couldn't go all the way as they were knocked out by Pakistan. As many as 7 players from that squad would go on to make their senior national debut.

Credits: Twitter