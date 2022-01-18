ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for

As India U-19 look to take on Ireland U19 in their search for a fifth ICC U-19 World Cup title, here are the top 5 Indian players to watch out for.
The ICC Under-19 World Cup has groomed plenty of Indian stalwarts in the past. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw etc have all featured in the junior World Cup before breaking out at the international stage.
Team India, four-time champions of the ICC U-19 World Cup began their conquest for a fifth title in West Indies with a win over South Africa recently. As the Indian colts gear up to take on Ireland U-19 in their second fixture on Tuesday, here are the top 5 Indian players to watch out for in the ongoing U-19 World Cup.
1. Harnoor Singh
Harnoor Singh has already lit up the ongoing edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup, giving the world a glimpse of his talents as he scored a brilliant century in India's warm-up game against Australia U19. Hailing from Chandigarh, Harnoor finished the recently concluded U-19 Asia Cup as India's highest run-scorer with 251 runs in five games. The youngster seems to have found his form at the right moment as India are gunning for yet another World Cup title.
Picture credits: Twitter
2. Vicky Ostwal
Vicky Ostwal announced himself to the world with a starring performance in India's opening fixture against South Africa, picking up five wickets in his 10-over spell. However, the youngster had already laid the foundation for success as he was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match' in the U-19 Asia Cup final versus Sri Lanka. Vicky picked up three wickets in the final while finishing the tournament as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with six scalps to his credits.
Picture credits: Twitter
3. Yash Dhull
The skipper of the Indian colts, Yash Dhull led his team from the front against West Indies, as he scored an unbeaten knock of 82 runs in 100 balls. Described by Team India's coach as an 'Instinctive captain', the Delhi-born lad has already led his India to the U-19 Asia Cup title, and before that, he had captained Delhi in U-16 and U-19 categories. The 19-year-old had previously starred in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Challenger Trophy as well, before scoring two fifties in the lead-up to the World Cup.
Picture credits: Twitter
4. Ravi Kumar
The only left-arm bowler in India's current U-19 team, Ravi Kumar impressed in the lead-up to the World Cup as he picked apart Australia's batting line in a warm-up game, registering figures of 4/34. He is an economic yet wicket-taking pacer, who is likely to share the new-ball duties throughout the World Cup with fellow pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
Picture credits: Twitter
5. Raj Angad Bawa
The 19-year-old Himachal born lad comes from a family who has been into sports majorly. Raj Angad Bawa is an all-rounder blessed with hard-hitting capabilities alongside a knack for seam bowling. In the U-19 Asia Cup, Bawa impressed by taking eight wickets in four matches, while he again picked up four wickets in India's opening World Cup game against South Africa.
Picture credits: Twitter