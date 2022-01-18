ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for

As India U-19 look to take on Ireland U19 in their search for a fifth ICC U-19 World Cup title, here are the top 5 Indian players to watch out for.

The ICC Under-19 World Cup has groomed plenty of Indian stalwarts in the past. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw etc have all featured in the junior World Cup before breaking out at the international stage.

Team India, four-time champions of the ICC U-19 World Cup began their conquest for a fifth title in West Indies with a win over South Africa recently. As the Indian colts gear up to take on Ireland U-19 in their second fixture on Tuesday, here are the top 5 Indian players to watch out for in the ongoing U-19 World Cup.