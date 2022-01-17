ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Here are the top 3 Pakistani players to look out for

1/3

In terms of senior cricket, Pakistan's skipper Qasim Akram could well be the front-runner at the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup. The youngster can bowl off-spin apart from his batting exploits, which have seen him play 15 List-A matches, 21 T20 matches and nine first-class games, all at the tender age of 19. In fact, Qasim played in the last edition of the U-19 World Cup as well and has already scored his maiden senior century playing for Central Punjab against Balochistan.

(Picture Credits: Twitter)