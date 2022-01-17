ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Here are the top 3 Pakistani players to look out for

We take a look at the top 3 Pakistani players to look out for, ahead of the two-time holders' opening game at this edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup.
Pakistan are the third-most successful side in the history of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. They have won the prestigious prize twice in 2004 and 2006, and are the only team to have successfully defended their World Cup crown. Ahead of Pakistan's opening game versus Zimbabwe at this year's edition of the U-19 World Cup on Monday, we take a look at the top 3 players to watch out for in the Pakistani side:
1. Qasim Akram
In terms of senior cricket, Pakistan's skipper Qasim Akram could well be the front-runner at the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup. The youngster can bowl off-spin apart from his batting exploits, which have seen him play 15 List-A matches, 21 T20 matches and nine first-class games, all at the tender age of 19. In fact, Qasim played in the last edition of the U-19 World Cup as well and has already scored his maiden senior century playing for Central Punjab against Balochistan.
(Picture Credits: Twitter)
2. Faisal Akram
Onlookers wouldn't be mistaken if they compared Pakistan's Faisal Akram to Australian legend Brad Hogg whom the youngster idolised. He has already had a taste of senior cricket during his time with Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans, under the tutelage of Shahid Afridi and Mushtaq Ahmed. He's also renowned for registering 27 scalps in ten matches, in the 2020-21 National Under-19 One-Day Cup.
(Picture Credits: Twitter)
3. Zeeshan Zameer
Zeeshan Zameer announced himself to the world when he dismissed Pakistani veteran Shoaib Malik in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He finished the recently concluded U-19 Asia Cup as the highest wicket-taking bowler with 11 scalps to his name, five of those, came against India. Zeeshan has also landed a contract with PSL outfit Peshawar Zalmi, albeit he is yet to make his debut for the team.
(Picture Credits: Twitter)