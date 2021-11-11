ICC T20 World Cup: Meet Disha Oberoi, the glamorous TV anchor whose pics have gone viral

A glamorous TV anchor named Disha Oberoi has caught everyone's attention during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
Indian cricket fans are very upset with the disappointing performance of Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. But a glamorous TV anchor has caught everyone's attention and the name of this anchor is Disha Oberoi. Let's know more about Disha Oberoi who has taken social media by storm.
1. Who is Disha Oberoi?
Disha Oberoi is an RJ, cricket anchor and show presenter by profession. She has also been a flight attendant.
2. Disha Oberoi - A RJ
Disha Oberoi is popularly known as RJ Disha. She is associated with Red FM of Bangalore.
3. Disha Oberoi - A Delhi girl
Disha Oberoi was born in Delhi, but she grew up in Chennai. Disha has completed her graduation from Manipal Institute of Communication in Karnataka.
4. Disha Oberoi - A flight attendant
Disha Oberoi started her career as a flight attendant in Jet Airways. People often used to compliment her on her unique voice and that's why she decided to become a radio jockey.
5. Disha Oberoi - Cricket connection
Disha Oberoi is currently hosting the 'Game Plan' show during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.