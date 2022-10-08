ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Player's who may announce retirement from the shortest format after mega event

The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will probably be the last time we will see a few veteran cricketers playing for their national team.
The most awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is just a week away. All the teams are busy finding out the best team combination that can outsmart other teams. Some of the biggest names in world cricket will find themselves on the flight to Australia to represent their respective teams.
The 16-team format is expected to attract many audiences, as was the case last year when the tournament was shifted to UAE and Oman. Australia lifted the ICC T20 World Cup trophy for the first time in the last edition, defeating Pakistan in the finals.
Here's a list of some of the big players who might announce their retirement from the shortest format of the game after this mega event.
1. Virat Kohli
The former Team India skipper Virat Kohli needs no introduction. After Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, he is the most admired cricketer in world cricket.
Virat Kohli didn't perform as his fans would've expected out of him as he was unable to score a century at the international level for more than 1000 days but in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli made a comeback to the Indian team after a short break and smashed a century against Afghanistan.
He was the second-leading run scorer in this tournament and fans would expect him to continue this form in the T20 CWC too.
Kohli has been playing all forms of cricket, and he will most likely be quitting the shortest format to make way for youngsters and focus more on tests and ODI, which he has always cherished playing.
2. Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch will have the opportunity to finish his T20I career on a high note as the Aussie can join Darren Sammy as the only captain to win two T20 World Cups and also will become the only captain to defend the trophy and retain it on home soil.
In the 95 T20Is that Finch has played, he has scored 2915 runs at a strike rate of 145.82. His ability to smash the ball with ease earned him the reputation of being one of the most dangerous top-order batters in T20I cricket. Finch currently ranks 5th in the list of ICC Men’s Batting rankings and that proves the kind of cricket he can play.
However, the 35-year-old may call time on his T20I career to give proper chance to the youngsters.
3. Mohammad Nabi
The Afghanistan captain, Mohammad Nabi could be very prone to announce his retirement from T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2022. The all-rounder has been an integral member of Afghanistan’s rise in world cricket and thus, it will likely be an emotional second for the followers to say goodbye to one of many legends of the sport.
Popularly often known as the President, Nabi has performed a complete of 101 T20I matches as of now. At a strike charge of 140.37, Nabi scored 1669 within the format and likewise has 83 wickets to his identify.
The 37-year-old would possibly depart his spot and provides the others an opportunity earlier than the following T20 World Cup in 2024. In the meantime, the all-rounder would possibly proceed to play franchise cricket everywhere in the world.
4. Ravichandran Ashwin
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is ageing like a fine wine. However, when it comes to picking wickets in T20I cricket, Ashwin often fails to be the star that he is. He remains to be economical for sure that’s the reason why India still backs him in the shortest format of the game.
The 36-year-old has played 59 T20Is for India and picked up 66 wickets in the process. His economy of 6.80 is brilliant and to add to that, the off-spinner can contribute with the bat as well. However, with the next T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the year 2024, Ashwin might hang his T20I boots and help the youngsters take charge in the next edition.
5. Martin Guptill
Kiwi international Martin Guptill is one of the greatest names in the T20 format. The opener has shown his ruthless nature multiple times in his career but hasn’t won any major tournament. Thus, the T20 World Cup is going to be a very important tournament for the cricketer.
Other than being a quality batter, Guptill is brilliant in the field as well. He is one of the best fielders in the cricketing world at the moment and even with age, he didn’t degrade.
However, the problem lies in his batting. His consistency has been an issue in recent times and that’s why Finn Allen’s name comes into the picture. With the ODI World Cup schelduled to happen next year, Guptill might retire from T20Is and focus more on ODI cricket.