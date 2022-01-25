ICC Cricketer of the Year 2021: Smriti Mandhana joins THIS elite club of Indians who won the award

The list of Indian players to have won the cricketer of the year award is as followed.

What is the ICC Cricketer of the Year award that Indian batter Smriti Mandhana won recently? Let's go a little back to its origin and why the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced this award.

The journey ICC awards started in the year 2004 and Rahul Dravid was the first-ever Cricketer to have won the ICC Cricketer Of The Year. The awardee is honoured with the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy'.

The list of Indian players to have won the cricketer of the year award is as followed.