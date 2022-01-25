ICC Cricketer of the Year 2021: Smriti Mandhana joins THIS elite club of Indians who won the award

The list of Indian players to have won the cricketer of the year award is as followed.
What is the ICC Cricketer of the Year award that Indian batter Smriti Mandhana won recently? Let's go a little back to its origin and why the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced this award.
The journey ICC awards started in the year 2004 and Rahul Dravid was the first-ever Cricketer to have won the ICC Cricketer Of The Year. The awardee is honoured with the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy'.
The list of Indian players to have won the cricketer of the year award is as followed.
1. Rahul Dravid: 2004
Former Indian batter and current head coach of the national team, Rahul Dravid was named world player of the year at the inaugural ICC awards in 2004. He was chosen by a 50-strong panel of former cricketing greats, national captains, umpires and referees.
He had received the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for being the best player in both forms of the game in the year to July 31 2004. Not just that, it was the same year Dravid was also conferred with the ICC Test Player Of The Year.
2. Jhulan Goswami: 2007
Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami was named the ICC Player of the Year in 2007. She had a remarkable year, averaging 12.40 in Test matches and 21.80 in ODIs.
Her best bowling came against England when she took 5-33 in the first innings of a Test at Taunton and it had helped to set up a five-wicket victory for India.
This was the second year of the Women's Player of the Year award with women's cricket having been integrated into the ICC in 2006.
3. Sachin Tendulkar: 2010
Sachin Tendulkar had won his first ICC award - the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy - by being named the Cricketer of the Year during the 2010 ICC Award ceremony.
Tendulkar fought off competition from the other nominees in the Cricketer of the Year category namely Virender Sehwag, Hashim Amla and Graeme Swann.
During that period, Tendulkar had scored 1064 runs at an average of 81.84 in 10 Tests. He went on to 914 runs in 17 ODIs at 65.28, and also scored the format's first double-century against South Africa in Gwalior.
4. Ravichandran Ashwin: 2016
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had won both the ICC Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award for the year 2016. He was also the only Indian cricketer in ICC's Test Team of the Year for 2016.
The bowler had picked up 72 wickets from 12 Tests that year and for his batting, in 12 Tests, Ashwin has two centuries and three fifties.
5. Virat Kohli: 2017
Virat Kohli was named the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy at the 2017 ICC Awards for his exceptional performances across all formats.
The former India captain had scored 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 including eight centuries, 1,818 ODI runs at 82.63 including seven centuries, and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.
6. Virat Kohli: 2018
The year 2018 was Kohli's year as he had bagged all the major laurels during the ICC Awards. He had become the first to win the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) cricketer, Test and one-day international (ODI) player of the year awards.
Kohli became the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards in 2018. In addition to these, he was also named the captain of the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year for 2018.
The 'Run Machine' from Delhi had finished that year as the top-ranked batsman in Tests and ODIs and was also the highest scorer in both forms of the game in 2018.
He was one of only two batter's to score more than 1,000 runs in Tests and only among three to do so in ODI cricket. He scored 1,202 ODI runs in 2018 at a stunning average of 133.55. He also became the fastest to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in the format.
7. Smriti Mandhana: 2018
Indian batter Smriti Mandhana was named winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricketer of the Year. She had signed off 2018 on a high as she was also named the player of the year in women's ODI.
Mandhana, who has also been named in the ICC women's ODI and T20I teams for 2018, had scored 669 runs at an average of 66.90 in 12 ODIs and 622 runs at a strike rate of 130.67 in 25 T20Is during the voting period, which ran from January 1 to December 31, 2018.
8. Smriti Mandhana: 2021
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was rewarded with ICC's women's cricketer of the year award for 2021. She had scored 885 runs in 22 international games, with an impressive average of 38.86. Her tally includes one century and five half-centuries as well.
Mandhana was in good touch in the series against Australia where she scored 86 in the second ODI and compiled a brilliant century in the only Test (the first of her career). She scored her second T20I fifty of the year in the final T20I, though India fell short and lost the series 2-0.