How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | May 08, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
1.RCB's Standings
RCB are currently in a strong position in the IPL 2026 Playoff race with six wins in 10 matches. The Rajat Patidar-led side still has four matches remaining in the league stage, and their Playoff qualification chances are better than those of other teams in the middle of the lower half of the standings.
2.Scenario 1
If RCB manages to win three games of their remaining 4 matches, they will finish on 18 points, which will put them in strong contention for a top-two finish.
3.Scenario 2
If RCB win two of their remaining 4 matches, they will end up with 16 points, which has historically been enough to secure a spot in the Playoffs.
4.Scenario 3
If RCB win just one game out of four, they will finish with 14 points, then their Playoff qualification will depend on the Net Run Rate (NRR).
5.Challenges and upcoming fixture
However, RCB are currently struggling with consistency and have lost their last two games. Meanwhile, RCB will next face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 10, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 13, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 17, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 22.