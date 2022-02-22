Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping a catch: Times cricketers turned on-field spat physical

Things take a turn when verbal spats turn physical and end up seeing players fighting on-field.
Surely sledging and name-calling are all become a part of modern sports. It has become a way to express their displeasure and also a mode to get into the mind of the opposition.
Talking about cricket, it is mostly a cheeky comment between two or more individuals on the field and surely a bit of sledging brings back a bit of energy to the field as well.
However, things take a turn when these verbal spats turn physical and land to players fighting on-field. Recently, it was seen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 where Haris Rauf slapped Kamran Ghulam for dropping a catch.
Let's see other such incidents.
1. Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam
Another shameful incident has rocked the PSL 2022 after a video emerged of Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf slapping his teammate Kamran Ghulam in a match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. Kamran Ghulam had dropped a catch of Hazratullah Zazai off Haris Rauf's delivery.
Later, in the same over, Haris Rauf dismissed Mohammad Haris when Fawad Ahmed took a catch on the fine leg boundary. As Kamran Ghulam walked up to Haris Rauf to celebrate the wicket, Haris slapped Kamran.
WATCH:
Wreck-it-Rauf gets Haris! #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #LQvPZ pic.twitter.com/wwczV5GliZ— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 21, 2022
Although Kamran Ghulam did not escalate the matter and was seen smiling, and many Pakistan fans believe it was in a friendly manner, such sort of behaviour surely cannot be justified.
2. Mushfiqur Rahim and Nasum Ahmed
Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim was involved in a controversy during the action-packed Bangabandhu T20 Cup in 2020. The wicketkeeper-batsman had lost his cool and almost ended up hitting his teammate Nasum Ahmed.
Rahim, who is one of the most popular players in the Bangladeshi cricket scene, showcased his ugly side during the match between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal.
The bizarre incident had taken place in the 17th over of Barishal's innings and batsman Afif Hossain miscued his shot which paved the way for Rahim to complete a remarkable catch. However, while anticipating the running catch, Rahim almost collided with another fielder and the skipper was simply irked by the miss-communication.
WATCH:
Calm down, Rahim. Literally. What a chotu— Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 14, 2020
( @imrickyb) pic.twitter.com/657O5eHzqn
3. David Warner and Joe Root
It was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 at Edgbaston, opening the batting in Australia's tournament opener, Warner scored 9 (21) in a 270-run chase as the hosts won the match by 48 runs.
Warner was already in the news that year from him showing dissent to the on-field umpire's decision to him participating in a Twitter spat with two Australian journalists, however, this incident just turned things ugly.
After the match, players of both the teams had paid a visit to the Walkabout Bar in Birmingham. It was during the wee hours that the Aussie batter riled up another controversy after he punched England batsman Joe Root inside the pub.
While the matter did not catch fire primarily, however, it was enough for Warner to earn a suspension. The Australian opener later went on to apologise where he touched upon taking responsibility for his actions.
4. Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu
Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu have played many seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) together, however, in 2016, Bhajji and Rayudu were involved in an on-field spat that looked rather ugly on TV.
Both were part of Mumbai Indians (MI) and were playing Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and it was then that Harbhajan was bowling to Saurabh Tiwary.
The batsman pulled the ace off-spinner to the fence and Rayudu's fielding effort seemed to have not impressed Harbhajan and the legendary off-spinner was seen yelling at Rayudu, who shouted back as well.
Soon both men walked towards each other and Bhajji was quick to apologise and put his arms around Rayudu, who shrugged him off and walked away.
5. Ishant Sharma and Kamran Akmal
India vs Pakistan were, are and always will be the fiercest rivalry in cricket as when the two nations clash, it's more than just a game of Cricket. In 2012, on the day of Christmas, the two sides met in a T20 match in Bengaluru.
During the game, Ishant Sharma and Kamran Akmal had enough of each other and they almost knocked each other out in the middle of the 22 yards.
The two umpires and the rest of the players had to intervene and try pulling the players away from each other before things could get worse. The two cricketers stood face to face against each other, but luckily they realised that this isn’t helping and calmed down and the match continued again.