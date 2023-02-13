Search icon
Hardik Pandya love life: Women star India all-rounder dated before meeting wife Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya's love life used to become the talk of the town as he was spotted with leading Bollywood ladies.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 13, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

Hardik Pandya and Natasa marriage: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic are all set to get married once again on February 14, 2023. The couple has planned a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday), reports suggest. For the unversed, the couple got married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2020.

But before marrying Natasa, the 29-year-old cricketer had dated four women according to media reports. His love life used to become the talk of the town as he was spotted with leading Bollywood ladies many times. So, without much ado, let's see whom Hardik dated before finally tying the knot with Natasha.

1. Lisha Sharma

Lisha Sharma
1/4

Hardik once dated the Kolkata-based model Lisha Sharma. The duo even went public with their romance and were spotted together several times. Hardik later cleared the air about their breakup via Instagram post. The two reportedly broke up because they were focusing on their careers.

2. Elli Avram

Elli Avram
2/4

Hardik also dated Big Boss fame actress Elli Avram. The actress got instant fame from the reality show and later entered into showbiz. The duo was reportedly in a relationship for a very long time.

Both Elli and Hardik attended several weddings together and spotted together multiple times. She even attended his brother’s wedding. But the two broke up abruptly.

3. Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta
3/4

Hardik and Esha met at a party and used to be in the news for their dating rumours. However, the affair was short and never made public.

4. Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela
4/4

Pandya's name was linked to Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela for quite some time. While there was no confirmation, it was rumoured that she and Hardik were more than friends for a while.

