Hardik Pandya love life: Women star India all-rounder dated before meeting wife Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya's love life used to become the talk of the town as he was spotted with leading Bollywood ladies.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa marriage: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic are all set to get married once again on February 14, 2023. The couple has planned a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday), reports suggest. For the unversed, the couple got married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2020.

But before marrying Natasa, the 29-year-old cricketer had dated four women according to media reports. His love life used to become the talk of the town as he was spotted with leading Bollywood ladies many times. So, without much ado, let's see whom Hardik dated before finally tying the knot with Natasha.