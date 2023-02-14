Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony

Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya and his bride Natasa Stankovic recently shared the first images from their vow renewal ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 14, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Hardik Pandya, a famous cricketer for Team India, recently reaffirmed his wedding vows with his wife, Natasa Stankovic, in a small, private ceremony in the Indian city of Udaipur. Pandya posted pictures on Instagram from the wedding, including ones of him and his new wife.

Even though Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been married for close to three years, these are the first images from their wedding ceremony.

1. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
1/6

On Valentine's Day, Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovi had a wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Hardik Pandya shared their wedding ceremony photos on his Instagram.

2. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
2/6

With their closest family and friends, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model-actress wife Natasha Stankovi celebrated Valentine's Day together.

 

3. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
3/6

Natasa donned a stunning white lace gown with a lengthy train. A pearl necklace adorned her neck, and her hair was neatly bunched behind her. Hardik looked dashing in a sleek black suit. The attendants wore champagne and peach coloured dresses.

4. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
4/6

Pandya, who captained Gujarat Titans to victory in the IPL 2022, has lately assumed a leadership position for India in T20I league. It has been suggested that Pandya may become the T20I captain in the future.

5. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
5/6

6. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
6/6

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adam Zampa plants a kiss on Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League's Valentine's Day post, photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.