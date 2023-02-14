Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony

Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya and his bride Natasa Stankovic recently shared the first images from their vow renewal ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Hardik Pandya, a famous cricketer for Team India, recently reaffirmed his wedding vows with his wife, Natasa Stankovic, in a small, private ceremony in the Indian city of Udaipur. Pandya posted pictures on Instagram from the wedding, including ones of him and his new wife.
Even though Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been married for close to three years, these are the first images from their wedding ceremony.
1. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
On Valentine's Day, Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovi had a wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Hardik Pandya shared their wedding ceremony photos on his Instagram.
2. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
With their closest family and friends, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model-actress wife Natasha Stankovi celebrated Valentine's Day together.
3. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Natasa donned a stunning white lace gown with a lengthy train. A pearl necklace adorned her neck, and her hair was neatly bunched behind her. Hardik looked dashing in a sleek black suit. The attendants wore champagne and peach coloured dresses.
4. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Pandya, who captained Gujarat Titans to victory in the IPL 2022, has lately assumed a leadership position for India in T20I league. It has been suggested that Pandya may become the T20I captain in the future.
5. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
6. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic