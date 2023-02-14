Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony

Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya and his bride Natasa Stankovic recently shared the first images from their vow renewal ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Hardik Pandya, a famous cricketer for Team India, recently reaffirmed his wedding vows with his wife, Natasa Stankovic, in a small, private ceremony in the Indian city of Udaipur. Pandya posted pictures on Instagram from the wedding, including ones of him and his new wife.

Even though Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been married for close to three years, these are the first images from their wedding ceremony.