Happy Valentine's Day 2022: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty to Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bharadwaj - Cricketers express their love

Today - February 14 - is the day of LOVE! Where people all over the world express their feelings and celebrate the day with their loved ones. Called Valentine's Day or Saint Valentine's Day, or the Feast of Saint Valentine, the day is named after the great Christian martyr, Saint Valentine.
Over the years, this day started hilding a significant part in the lives of people and is now celebrated worldwide as the day for lovebirds.
With the day overflowing with love, our cricketers too weren't far behind. Taking to different social media handles, they made sure to express their love for their wives and girlfriends in a special way. A look at some of them.
1. R Ashwin and Prithi Narayanan
Team India veteran off-spinner and now Rajasthan Royals' (RR) newest recruit Ravichandran Ashwin took to Instagram to wish a his wife Prithi Narayanan a Happy Valentine's Day.
2. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty
Indian white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul was all heart for his ladylove Athiya Shetty as the cricketer shared a picture with the Bollywood actress to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022 on social media.
3. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Team India's all-rounder and now Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya shared a picture with Natasa Stankovic. He captioned it, "My Valentine forever, Natasa Stankovic, Love You".
4. Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bharadwaj
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions second most expensive Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar shared a picture with his fiancee Jaya Bharadwaj.
5. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan also celebrated Valentine's Day and shared a post together. They captioned it, "Got ourselves a guaranteed "Yes" to the question "Will you be my Valentine?" for life."
6. Mayank Agarwal and Aashita Sood
Team India batter Mayank Agarwal also shared heartwarming pictures featuring his lovely wife Aashita Sood. They even shared a throwback picture giving fans a nostalgic feeling.