Happy Propose Day 2022: Hardik Pandya to Deepak Chahar, how cricketers proposed their lady love in most romantic way

A look at five Indian cricketers who proposed to their lady love in the most romantic way possible.
Valentine's week has begun, and people over the world are making sure to get their loved ones the best things they could. After marking the first day of Valentine's Day - Rose Day - on February 7, now all are gearing up to celebrate Propose Day.
As the name suggests, on this day, people express their love to their partner or someone they have a crush on in the most romantic way possible. Many even pop the question to their partner on this day and our Indian cricketers are not far behind.
Surely, they did not use this exact day, but their proposals could be surely called romantic. Here's a look at five Indian cricketers who proposed to their lady love.
1. Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar bent on his knees to propose to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in the stands after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) game and she said yes.
In the video uploaded by Chahar on his Instagram, he had asked MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva to make a space for him to go on his knees as he presented the ring to his lady love as the owners, CEO of the franchise, friends, families of other CSK teammates around him were in jubilation.
2. Sachin Baby
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ex-player Sachin Baby in 2016 had proposed to his lady love Anna Chandy after dating her for 1.5 years.
Their save the date video had gone viral after Sachin had proposed to Anna in the most unique way. The couple dressed up in colours of the RCB team and chose the cricket field for their proposal. The 1 minute 48 seconds video ended with the trademark IPL Trumpet sound.
3. Rohit Sharma
India's limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma had proposed to Ritika Sajdeh at a place that holds a lot of importance in his life.
The 'Hitman' had gone down on his knees, with a solitaire ring in his hand, and popped the question to her at the Borivali Sports Club, Mumbai. It is the same ground where he had started his career at the age of 11.
4. Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal has been taking to social media steadily and has been posting quite a lot of pictures along with his wife Dhanashree Verma.
The spinner had posted adorable photos and even captioned it, "I will walk with you and follow you till the end.."
5. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya had started 2020 on a great note as he officially got engaged with his long speculated girlfriend Natasa Stankovic.
The all-rounder shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa and had captioned it, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."